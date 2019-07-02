Abhishek Singh July 02 2019, 11.04 pm July 02 2019, 11.04 pm

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her fight against nepotism rocked Bollywood. We all knew that it existed but it was never openly discussed and debated it. It has been more than two years and her fight against nepotism still continues. Anything related to Kangana is bound to make headlines and problems revealed by the actor herself and the film's recent name change was no different. Kangana accused the nepotism lobby for getting the film's name changed.

At the trailer launch of her forthcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, when the actor was asked about the film's name getting changed from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangana didn't mince her words. The actor accused the nepotism lobby responsible for it and said that she has now learned how to deal with the whole thing slowly and steadily. Kangana also stated that all the rules changed just days before their hearing and it was no surprise to her.

Kangana just didn't stop there and she went on to say that she is ok with not getting support from the industry. She stated that she has her own fan base and they love her for her work while some love her for her personality and she doesn't give a damn what they think of her.

The Kangana vs nepotism battle started on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan. The Queen actor, who was on the show with her Rangoon co-star Saif Ali Khan, accused the Dharma Productions head of being the flag bearer of nepotism and only launching starkids and helping them establish themselves in Bollywood. Little did she know that she had started a big debate which will go on forever.