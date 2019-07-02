Rushabh Dhruv July 02 2019, 10.41 pm July 02 2019, 10.41 pm

2019 turned out to be a tremendously good year for Kangana Ranaut, courtesy the huge success of her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The movie not only made it to the 100 crore club but also got rave reviews from critics. Now, Miss Ranaut is all set for her next, Judgementall Hai Kya which will see her opposite the brilliant star Rajkummar Rao. On July 2, the trailer of the film dropped online and boy Kangana looks wild, mysterious and sexy in the same. Going by the trailer, all we can see is this Queen has got some guts. As expected, the outspoken star did not mince words at the trailer launch of Judgementall Hai Kya. She was unfiltered and how!

At the event, Kangana was quizzed on being called Mental in real. Replying to the question, like a sport, she shared with about a phase in her life where people shamed her openly talked about how she was mentally ill and was on medication. The badass spoke about the same at length and ended her reply by saying that she is okay with being called mental, she neither takes it as a compliment nor a humiliation. Super!

Have a look at Kangana Ranaut's reply to the question below:

Talking about the film, it was was earlier titled Mental Hai Kya which then got changed to Judgementall Hai Kya. Reason: the censor board asked the makers for the alterations. The film was also going to lock horns with Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which is now releasing on July 12.

Just in case you have not watched the movie's trailer, check it out below: