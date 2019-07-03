Darshana Devi July 03 2019, 5.05 pm July 03 2019, 5.05 pm

Queen co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have reunited for their upcoming quirky comedy Judgementall Hai Kya. After the tons of posters, the makers finally dropped the film’s trailer on Tuesday. In it, the two took us on a crazy ride with their outstanding performances and left us wanting for more. During a recent interview, Rao opened up about his experience of working with Kangana in the film and along with it, he also made an interesting set of revelations. Guess what the film’s title would have been if not Judgementall Hai Kya?

Talking about the revamped title of the film, Rao shared, “We had thought of other titles such as Sentimental or Temperamental but Judgementall Hai Kya was the only title that went with the film’s narrative.”

When asked about how it was to reunite with his Queen co-actor, he replied, “I was excited because Kangana Ranaut is a marvellous actor and I believe whenever you work with a good actor, your performance becomes better. It is always fun to work with her.” Rajkummar asserts that he shares a great chemistry with Kangana Ranaut off-screen as well. “We have great chemistry on and off the screen. I tend to improvise a lot on the sets and she has been very supportive of that. We talk and rehearse about the scene and do the scene in the best way possible,” he told the PTI.

Judgementall Hai Kya poster

Without giving away much details about his character, he also said, “I loved playing Keshav because there are so many layers to him. The trailer is just a glimpse, the film has a lot more. I thoroughly enjoyed working on the film.”