Antara Kashyap July 26 2019, 11.57 pm July 26 2019, 11.57 pm

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has become quite a strong presence on Twitter by leaving no stone unturned to defend Kangana, even at the cost of lashing out at other members of Bollywood. Chandel is not someone to mince words, from Taapsee Pannu to Karan Johar, everyone has been a victim to Rangioli's strongly-worded criticism, and needless to say, she has become a terrifying presence. However, in her latest tweets, Rangoli is standing up for Kangana without dragging anyone else but sharing a sweet message from Judgementall Hai Kya director Prakash Kovelamudi.

In her tweet, Rangoli said that she usually doesn't like to share private messages, but she wanted the world to know that her younger sister is not an "unprofessional and unfriendly bitch" as the people think. In the screenshot, we can see Kovelamudi praising Kangana for her performance in Jugementall Hai Kya by saying that it is one of her best yet. He also thanked her for being a solid pillar of strength both during the shoot and post-production. He said that Kangana was like her Judgementall Hai Kya character Bobby, a beautiful but misunderstood soul.

Check out Rangoli's tweets below:

I hate to reveal personal conversation like this but the kind of hate and prejudice my younger sister is exposed to is very hard for me to deal with, this is what Parkash sir ( JHK director ) messaged Kangana today....(contd) pic.twitter.com/1aFzzvUizu — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 26, 2019

(Contd)... this is the kind of equation love and respect she shares with people around her, the whole unprofessional and unfriendly bitch narrative spread by a section of the media needs to stop 🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 26, 2019