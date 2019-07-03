Ranjini Maitra July 03 2019, 12.33 pm July 03 2019, 12.33 pm

"Industry waale jayein tel lene," said the fiery Kangana Ranaut at the trailer launch of her latest film that also stars Rajkummar Rao in the leading role. The trailer of Judgementall Hai Kya was unveiled recently in Mumbai and has already been viewed 3.8 million times on YouTube alone in the past 14 hours. The industry has surprisingly reacted to the trailer -- Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar and others are impressed by the dark comedy that is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

We were at the trailer launch event of the film and here's what Kangana had to say when asked about industry support. Watch the video here:

Both Kangana and Rajkummar are powerhouses of talent, putting up a great show in every film they do. Varun Dhawan found the trailer 'mast' and did not forget to appreciate the supporting cast and the writer of the film as well.

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

Bhumi Pednekar, in her tweet, called Rajkummar and Kangana 'powerhouses' who were at each other.

Powerpacked,crazy and I love it 🤘🏻Can’t wait to watch the powerhouses #KanganaRanaut and @RajkummarRao at it with each other in #JudgementalHaiKya and ofcourse writing toh mental ho gi hai coz @KanikaDhillon is ❤️.#PrakashKovelamudi you’re a ⭐️@ektaravikapoor @RuchikaaKapoor 👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) July 3, 2019

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who is directing Kangana in Panga, was all praises for the trailer as well.

Producer Atul Kasbekar wrote he was looking forward to Rajkummar and Kangana's film.

Some of Hansal Mehta's best films featured Rajkummar in the lead. Mehta called him and Kangana, 'two of the country's best actors'!

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia found it 'whacky'...we agree!

Whackky !! 26 July is Mental Day - Go Judge ! https://t.co/O75Ty18fUU — rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) July 2, 2019

And Rajkummar's girlfriend Patralekhaa is a constant cheerleader for him. Hence...

The film, at its inception, was named Mental Hai Kya. However, all of The Indian Medical Association, Indian Psychiatric Society and Deepika Padukone's The Live Love Laugh Foundation (which raises awareness of mental wellness) raised concerns on the title and wrote to the makers as well as the CBFC. The CBFC, reportedly, found the title to be 'a bit too harsh' and a minor change was suggested. Hence came the new title.