Antara Kashyap July 02 2019, 9.45 pm July 02 2019, 9.45 pm

The highly anticipated trailer of Judgemental Hai Kya featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao is finally out. Spoiler alert, the trailer is so worth the wait! The two minute trailer attempts to give out clues to hungry brains about what the film is actually about, but it confuses us even further. We know for sure that it's a murder mystery, either Rajkummar or Kangana has killed someone, but it is extremely difficult to choose a side.

The trailer starts with a policeman talking about how both the characters Bobby and Keshav are trying to fool around with them it then goes on to introduce the characters - Bobby, a person who definitely has some issues with her mental health and Keshav, a person who looks "normal" at first sight but might be a master manipulator. The trailer goes on to montages of quirky shots signifying that it is a movie full of confusions and errors. The two characters go on character assassinating each other, trying their best to get the police on their side. Kangana's character is shown to be obsessed with Rajkummar, which makes it more logical that Kangana might be the murderer. On the other hand Rajkummar seems to appear differently at different occasions. The trailer doesn't establish the fact that it is a comedy as it is not very funny. But it is amazingly made so as to not give anything away. The trailer ends with a very funny sequence. Kangana tells the policemen that a cockroach at her house went and sat at the picture of Rajkummar which can only mean that the cockroach wants justice. It is obvious that the film is going to be a maze, and it surely gives us an AndhaDhun type of vibe.