Priyanka Kaul July 29 2019, 5.52 pm July 29 2019, 5.52 pm

The much-awaited Judgementall Hain Kya finally hit the theatres this Friday. People were excited to see the hoopla around the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer, which was in the news for some reasons (read, controversies) or the other. The movie opened to a 4.5 crore on its first day and picked up over the weekend. Currently standing at 19.25 approx, Monday stands as a big test ahead for the film. Speaking exclusively to in.com, trade analyst Amul Mohan gave his views about how the movie’s three-day collection.

Watch the trailer here:

Controversies arose when Kangana Ranaut had recently got involved in a spat with a journalist during a press conference, resulting in a ban imposed by Entertainment Journalist’s Guild. Asking whether it had any effect on the collection, Mohan said, “I don’t see a point if the controversy would have helped it because it was quite metro centric. It wasn’t a pan India controversy where everyone was talking about it or a blanket ban so to speak. It still got reviews and she (Ranaut) has got a lot of interviews as well. If we compare it to the film that came out earlier this year, Article 15, it opened to 4.80 crores and touched a similar 19.75 crore over the weekend, and the movie has had a decent run.”

The following week is going to see Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaani Shafakhana, a solo Hindi release, without any competition. Add to that, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw, too, will give make it tough for the movie, given the franchise it comes from. Lion King, again, stands as a big challenge and already did better on the weekends in comparison with Judgementall Hain Kya.

According to Mohan, the problem with this movie particularly is that “It is not working with the mass centres, thus making the multiplex growth limited. Weekdays won’t see a rise in the collection than the collection anyway.” Although entering the celebrated 100 crore club seems tough for the movie at present, an opening in the bracket of 4.2 crore- 4.6 crores would be a good boost and make it a fair run at the box office.