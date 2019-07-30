Priyanka Kaul July 30 2019, 2.54 pm July 30 2019, 2.54 pm

It seems like Kangana and controversies go hand in hand. Her latest movie Jugdementall Hain Kya, co-starring Rajkummar Rao, had been in the news ever since it had been announced. And now, it has landed itself in a soup yet again. This time, it is over the movie’s poster. A Hungarian artist named Flora Bosti has leveled charges of plagiarising her work of art and called out to the makers of the movie. The photographer posted two of the movie’s posters, which have been copied from her work.

Check out the tweets here:

In the tweet, the artist is asking for an explanation from the makers of the movie, as she tagged Balaji Telefilms and the movie’s assistant art director Sheena Gola. Comparisons can be easily drawn as the poster where Kangana is holding a black cat right in front of her left eye is similar to Bosti’s artwork which she has shared with it. Even her twitter handle’s profile picture is the same work of art.

Her work has been copied movie’s another poster as well, this time featuring Rajkummar Rao, holding a rabbit in front of his left eye.

Check out the tweet below and judge for yourselves:

oh yeah, this image somehow reminds me of.. oh wait. looks like totally my work! 😕😕😕😕 https://t.co/6XhiK317Re — Flora Borsi (@FloraBorsi) July 29, 2019

The artiste has shared the pictures across all her media platforms- Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and asked for justice.

Gola on her Facebook post has claimed that no one had asked her for any permission to use her work or reached out to her. “It’s a shame for big companies plagiarising freelance artists work,” her post read.

Unfortunately, Bollywood makers have been often accused of plagiarising from the West. Various movies in the recent past have taken ‘inspiration’ from Hollywood movies. Check out a few of them below.

Here are Batman and Ra.one:

Posters of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Lords of Dogtown

Here's Mausam and Titanic:

Hisss and King Arthur:

Hulchul and My Big Fat Greek Wedding: