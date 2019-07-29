Priyanka Kaul July 29 2019, 11.42 pm July 29 2019, 11.42 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao’s recent release, Judgementall Hain Kya, came in after a huge hype of controversies. Be it for the Queen actor getting into an ugly spat with a journalist or the change in the movie’s name, it had been in the buzz for a long time. And now ever since it’s out, it has received mixed reactions. However, the movie has largely opened up to a decent number, as, on its third day, it has managed to reach at a box office collection of 19.5 crores.

The actor, who has taken a break from her schedule and is currently vacationing in her Manali house, shared a video thanking and acknowledging all the love and support for the success of her movie, especially to the media fraternity. In the video, she introduces her cousin and shares that she is in the Spiti Valley. "I would like to thank everyone for showering the movie with positive responses," said Kangana. Talking about her character in the movie she added, “Bobby is a unique girl who is specially-abled with a broken destiny. For someone like her to get so much love, affection and acceptance, gives me great hope about our upcoming generation to achieve equal human rights.”

Have a look at the video here:

And yes, she also thanked her friends from ‘media’. “I’m also thankful to all my friends in the media, who were upset with me but the way they have objectively presented the movie calling it to the most acclaimed thriller of the year. All I want to say is that I am eternally grateful to you for treating art like art, and rising above personal biases and for that I will always be thankful as you’ve always inspired me.”