Ranjini Maitra July 27 2019, 5.31 pm July 27 2019, 5.31 pm

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgmentall Hai Kya, a psychological dark comedy, opened at the theatres on Friday, to mixed reviews. While some thought the actors put up exceptionally strong performances, some felt the film wouldn't mint enough money. While it has spent only one day at the theatres, Kangana and Rajkummar's film is already leaked on the internet, that too in high-definition video quality.

This might tempt many to ditch the plan of heading to a theatre and watch the film in the comfort of home instead, but it is certainly not a good thing to happen to a film, on the very day of the release! Reportedly, Tamilrockers, a website infamous for piracy, has leaked the film. Prior to this, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh, among many other films, fell prey to piracy, thanks to the same website.

Both Kangana and Rajkummar in the film, are captured in a never-seen-before avatar. Their mad-cap, unpredictable and intriguing selves will certainly make you more curious. "He is not a guy who you would easily understand. There is so much more to him than what meets the eye. Even with Kangana’s character, you don’t really know what’s going on in the mind. These characters are thinking of something else and saying something else. They are trying to prove each other wrong. So that was fun. About physical appearance, I thought I was getting a chance to look different in the first half and then you see a different personality of the same character in the second half. So, two different looks of the same guy is exciting," Rajkummar earlier told The Indian Express, discussing his character.