Abhishek Singh July 03 2019, 4.01 pm July 03 2019, 4.01 pm

We love the Rangoli, Ranaut combination. Kanagan Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has fearlessly stood by her in the past but the latest episode of R&R Show hasn't turned out too well for the two. It all began after Varun Dhawan tweeted in support of the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. He was responding to the Rajkummar Rao tweet on the same. Rao was missing from the trailer launch on Tuesday but did manage to post the trailer on his Social handle.

Here's what Varun Dhawan had to say in his tweet:

What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writting.Looks like alot of fun #JudgementallHaiKyaTrailer https://t.co/S3uM5vlmp5 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 2, 2019

This after Kangana had bashed the film industry for not supporting her films. Ranaut has been fighting a lone battle against nepotism for a while now and for the larger part has been winning it too by delivering hits at the box office. Her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi made a cool Rs 90 CR (source BO India) at the box office.

Here's what she said at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch yesterday:

Varun's tweet though didn't go down well with Rangoli. We wonder why because he was very clear and polite in his tweet. He had congratulated the 'leads' (Rajkummar and Kangana) and the entire cast for the 'MAST' trailer. Rangoli perhaps misread the entire tweet.

Here's what Rangoli Chandel had to say:

Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!! @Varun_dvn 😎 https://t.co/OxRZARgsYZ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

Not one to bow down, Dhawan decided to take on the situation head on but didn't lose his cool.

Here's Varun's reply to Rangoli's tweet:

. Loving everyone from satish sir, Hussain,raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam 😎. Best wishes https://t.co/BTlafMqolu — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 3, 2019

Varun's reply ultimately forced Rangoli to soften her stance as well.

Thank you sir 😁🙏🙏 https://t.co/QCvUiEg8PV — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019