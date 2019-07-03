We love the Rangoli, Ranaut combination. Kanagan Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has fearlessly stood by her in the past but the latest episode of R&R Show hasn't turned out too well for the two. It all began after Varun Dhawan tweeted in support of the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. He was responding to the Rajkummar Rao tweet on the same. Rao was missing from the trailer launch on Tuesday but did manage to post the trailer on his Social handle.
Here's what Varun Dhawan had to say in his tweet:
This after Kangana had bashed the film industry for not supporting her films. Ranaut has been fighting a lone battle against nepotism for a while now and for the larger part has been winning it too by delivering hits at the box office. Her directorial debut Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi made a cool Rs 90 CR (source BO India) at the box office.
Here's what she said at Judgementall Hai Kya trailer launch yesterday:
Varun's tweet though didn't go down well with Rangoli. We wonder why because he was very clear and polite in his tweet. He had congratulated the 'leads' (Rajkummar and Kangana) and the entire cast for the 'MAST' trailer. Rangoli perhaps misread the entire tweet.
Here's what Rangoli Chandel had to say:
Not one to bow down, Dhawan decided to take on the situation head on but didn't lose his cool.
Here's Varun's reply to Rangoli's tweet:
Varun's reply ultimately forced Rangoli to soften her stance as well.
The trailer no doubt kicks ass but we're dreading the controversies it's going to attract. This was just Round 1 of the promotions after all.