Ranjini Maitra August 01 2019, 11.34 pm August 01 2019, 11.34 pm

In the world of glitz and glamour, relationships are often fragile. Numerous couples, who we once thought were inseparable, have parted ways due to differences. This includes the much-loved pair of Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan, to name one among many. To add to that. we learned of Dia Mirza ending her 11-year-old association with husband Sahil Sangha on Thursday morning. It indeed came as a rude shock to many. Soon after this, we've now been made aware of yet another divorce that took place two years ago but was kept under the wraps.

We are talking about filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and writer Kanika Dhillon, who, together, worked on Kangana Ranaut's latest release Judgmentall Hai Kya. While gossip mongers suggest that Sahil Sangha's alleged affair with Kanika might be the reason behind her marriage coming to an end, Kanika's separation with Prakash itself comes across as a surprise. “Yes, we did split but not during Judgementall Hai Kya. It happened 2 years back, before the cameras rolled on the film,” the duo told Spotboye, confirming the divorce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Jul 31, 2019 at 10:37pm PDT

“We were settled in Hyderabad, as my social circle is there, but Kanika shifted to Mumbai, around 2 years back...” said Prakash, when he was interrupted by Kanika. “That’s really not important, what matters is that we are still friends and the decision is amicable," the writer added.

Are they open to working together again, in the future?

“Of course, why not! We have pulled this (Judgmentall Hai Kya) off together successfully and had a great time working together. Surely open to collaborate on more projects.” said Prakash.