Divya Ramnani July 08 2019, 9.40 pm July 08 2019, 9.40 pm

The fact that Kangana Ranaut is popular for her unconventional script selections and bold remarks is an old piece of news now. But what about her out-of-the-box yet underrated fashion statements? Well, the Queen actor has often managed to set some bizarrely stunning fashion goals which, unfortunately, goes unnoticed at times. At the song launch of her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya, Kangs opted for a full-length sheer dress, which had a thigh-high slit. Needless to say, the actor looked sensuous enough.

Assuming that everyone knows the kind of feud that happened at the launch, we are here to rather give a sneak peek of what went into Kangana’s preparations for the big night! In a BTS video shared by Team Kangana Ranaut on their Instagram account, we could see Kangana getting for The Wakhra Song’s launch event. The Simran actor, who is quite determined otherwise, was in a goofy mood throughout the clip. So much that even her team was left into splits due to her antics. Now to miss The Wakhra Song in the video’s background, which sure matched Kangy’s sassy attitude!

Take a look at the BTS clip of Kangana Ranaut getting ready for the event:

Now, that we have mentioned about Kangana Ranaut’s latest controversy, let us tell that the actor got into an ugly disagreement with one of the journalists present at the event. It all started after Kangs accused a journalist of writing nasty things about her film. She was quoted as saying, “You have been writing really nasty things about me. How do you even manage to think so nastily?" To which the reporter responded saying that it wasn’t fair of her to speak like that. However, Kangana continued to lash out at him by continuing her rant. "Is it fair for you to write things like that? You are bashing my film Manikarnika. You are calling me a jingoistic woman who's making a film on nationalism. Is it my mistake to make a film (on nationalism)?" she added. What happened thereafter was a total mess and Kangana was highly criticised for her action.