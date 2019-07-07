In Com Staff July 07 2019, 5.11 pm July 07 2019, 5.11 pm

Bollywood is no 'ajnabi' to remixing classic songs. While some may have a taste for these auto-tuned mixes, there's a majority of people who despise it. From groovy tunes like 'Ankh Marey' to 'Tamma Tamma,' audience is now reliving the classics. Well, they are both reminiscing and enjoying it. One of the most recent adaptations to join the bandwagon is Badshah's Wakhra Swag.

Yeah, you guessed it right! Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao are all set to groove again to the tune of Nav-Inder and Badshah's popular Punjabi rap song. The teaser of the song is out with Ekta Kapoor taking to her Instagram and unveiling it. In the clip, Kangana Ranaut looks glamorous in a spiked jacket, while Rajkumar Rao is swag-personified. The Judgementall duo look neurotically charged with groovy tunes of the song-rap, which was released not more than four years ago! That's like a lifetime ago! Right?

Take a look at the 'The Wakhra Song' here:

Along with the lead, the song will also feature one of the most celebrated and badass female rappers Raja Kumari, who has hits like City Slums and Husn Parcham to her name. In a nutshell, we are assuming this remix will manage to strike the right chord! Now, we can only hope that the audience has an open mind and have probably forgotten the lyrics of the original version and not get too 'Judgementall'.