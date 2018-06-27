Juhi Chawla: Shah Rukh Khan was by my side when I lost my mother

Bollywood’s famous on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla shared screen space in multiple films like Yes Boss, Darr, Ram Jaane Duplicate and many more. The duo collaborated for the first time in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman (1992) and shared a great bond back then. Sharing some unknown tidbits about her life, Juhi, in an interview, revealed that one person who was by her side during her worst phase was Shah Rukh. And it was then when she got close to him.

The actress spoke about her mother’s sudden death, while she was shooting for Duplicate and how Shah Rukh stood by her then.

“I lost my mother while shooting for Duplicate. We had reached Prague and it was Karan’s (Johar) birthday the next day, so my mother and I bought a gift for him. Next morning, before I went for the shoot, she left for a walk and never came back. It was very traumatic because just a day before we had reached there and three days later after she met with an accident, we were bringing her back in a coffin. It was devastating for me,” Juhi said.

“He was the person who consoled me, as he had seen his parents pass away before that and knew the pain of losing a parent. So, he was trying to make me laugh and forget things,” she added.

Juhi’s late father Bobby Chawla was a part of SRK’s Kolkata Knight Riders administration. But Chawla’s bad health didn’t allow him to continue working for long and this apparently led to differences between Juhi and SRK later.

However, the hit pair will always remain the favourite of the lots and we hope to see them together on screen soon!