Juhi Chawla wants India to be a BANANA Republic. Read on...

Social media can be termed as the most influential platform, thanks to its reach. If given a thought, social media can be greatly used to bring awareness of various issues concerning us. The latest one to use social media to emphasise on environment issue is none other than, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

Very few know that actress Juhi Chawla is an activist of sorts when it comes to the environment. She is an organic farmer as well and does her bit in spreading awareness about sustainable development. A former Miss India (1984), Juhi has banned the use of plastic in her home and office. For the IPL matches of her team, Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned with Shah Rukh Khan, she changed the team’s flags from plastic to biodegradable material.

On Wednesday, the actress took to her social media account and shared with one and all a way to save water and hey guys it does make sense. Check it out below:

In Indonesia,banana tree trunks are used for growing veggies. They dont need watering as this contains plenty of moisture. After harvesting, the trunk decomposes and enriches the soil. Pls share this,let our farmers too learn this beautiful and amazing way of of saving water 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/GYYV4kbqGw — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) June 13, 2018

In the above tweet, we see how Juhi is trying hard to make India a better place to live. For the unaware, the water crisis in our country is getting worse with each passing day, and this tip by the actress can do wonders if taken seriously. We do hope that other actress’ too come out and talk on environmental issues, as it is the need of the hour.

Anyways, nice one Juhi!!