Junglee: Meet action star Vidyut Jammwal

If you have been wanting to see more of Vidyut Jamwwal, then get ready as the first look from his new movie Junglee is out! The Commando actor will be seen in the action adventure thriller, which is being directed by American filmmaker Chuck Russell. The story of the movie revolves around the relationship of humans with animals.

Here's an EXCLUSIVE pic from the action-adventure film #Junglee... Stars Vidyut Jammwal... Hollywood director Chuck Russell [#TheMask, #ScorpionKing] tells a unique story of a family and their relationship with elephants. pic.twitter.com/Ig6V9WN0F2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 3, 2018

Vidyut will play the character of Ashwath who confronts and break through an international poacher's racket. In the still from the film he can be seen with his elephant friend Bhola.

Earlier, a video was also released in which Vidyut is seen taking blessings from Lord Ganesha.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @VidyutJammwal seeks blessing of the Lord Ganesha! Watch him pay respect to the mighty tusker - Bhola, his co-star from the film #Junglee.@JungleeMovie pic.twitter.com/Oky97pdGEi — Junglee Pictures (@JungleePictures) February 4, 2018

One more video was released earlier where Vidyut was seen doing push-ups while balancing on glass bottles. Surely, that was a Junglee act!

Director Russell has also made Hollywood movies such as The Mask, A Nightmare On Elm Street, The Scorpion King and I Am Wrath. Vidyut, who is trained in Kalaripayattu (a martial art form), seems like the perfect fit for the role. The shooting for Junglee had started in October, last year.