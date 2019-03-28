image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
Junglee Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electrifying

Bollywood

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electrifying

Let’s first address the elephant in the film. Vidyut Jammwal’s Junglee isn't the action-packed ride that the trailer promised.

back
BollywoodChuck RusellEntertainmentjungleeJunglee ReviewVidyut JammwalVidyut Jammwal Junglee Review
nextKangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historical!

within