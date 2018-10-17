Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jammwal’s hot bod, beautiful locations and cute elephants are a win

Vidyut Jammwal is known for his action based movies like Force, Commando and Commando 2. The actor is now all set to be back on the big screen with the film Junglee. The movie is directed by Chuck Russell who has earlier helmed movies like The Scorpion King, The Mask, I Am Wrath and others. The makers have dropped the teaser of the film and it is quite impressive.

The teaser doesn’t give out much about the film’s storyline. The highlight of the teaser is the endearing chemistry between Vidyut Jammwal and the elephants. There are really some cute moments that have been captured beautifully. Vidyut is a martial arts expert and his fans won’t be disappointed as the teaser also gives us a glimpse of the action the actor will be doing in the movie. Junglee is said to be based on the issue of elephant poaching that is happening around the world. It kind of reminds us of Ong Bak 2 starring Tony Jaa who was warrior fighting the odds in the jungle.

The movie is slated to release on April 5, 2019 and the makers of the film have released the teaser quite early. The movie will be clashing with The Zoya Factor which stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Let’s see which film will be able to rule the box office.