Junior Devgn seems to have caught on to the newest fitness fad of #HumFitTohIndiaFit

The newest challenge to have gripped the country is the #HumFitTohIndiaFit Challenge. Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore posted a video of himself doing push ups and challenged Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal to join in. Thereon, Virat challenged PM Modi, and the prime minister accepted it. It has become a rage since then with many celebs accepting the challenge and posting videos of themselves exercising.

It all began during Modiji’s popular radio show Mann Ki Baat where he spoke of the need for a fitness movement. He had said, “A healthy India is the cornerstone of a developed India. In that spirit, let us make #FitIndia a full-fledged mass movement that further popularises sports and fitness among our youth.”

And when our beloved PM says something so earnestly, how could it be that the nation doesn’t listen right? Clearly, his words have called out for the newest fad amongst the current brigade who just can’t seem to get enough of it. Also, the challenge provides for a smart way to even flaunt your fitness skills without coming across as a show-off.

And among the many Bollywood celebs who took up the challenge, we have Junior Devgn taking up the fitness challenge too. Yes, we are talking about Ajay Devgn’s little son Yug. Check out the video here:

The little boy is seen doing push-ups, cartwheels and so on like a total pro. We’re definitely at a loss for words right now because we can’t imagine a little boy hitting the gym and doing various forms of exercises with such gusto. Kudos Junior Devgn.

Considering papa Ajay Devgn’s fitness levels, we think his son Yug too is following in daddy’s footsteps.

All fitness freaks in the making!