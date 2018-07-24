home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Just in case you wondered how Sonakshi Sinha lost oodles of weight, we know the secret!

July 24, 2018

Did Sonakshi Sinha's latest pictures ring a bell? She has lost oodles of weight, looking even more stunning as a result. Her sharpened jawlines and waists are a proof, she has really worked hard on himself! We just came across this workout video of hers wherein she indulges in some core workout, accompanied by trainer Namrata Purohit.

Back to the grind! These #corestix are Hard-CORE! Simple to look at, tough to do! But @namratapurohit and i love it! #mondaymotivation #pilatesgirl #coreworkout

That indeed looks grinding. No wonder it has worked so well on Sona!

And she clearly has plenty of fun times at the gym.

Namrata, who also trains the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora, herself is very fond of the Corestix as well; and would practise some whenever she can. Here's a video.

 

Strong is the new sexy 💪🏼 #MidWeekMotivation

Coming back to Sonakshi! She will be a part of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, a sequel to the 2016 rom-com Happy Bhag Jayegi. She also has Dabangg 3 on the cards, but we do not yet know when will it roll.

