Just In! Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with a baby girl

Looks like 2018 is all about little bundles of joy in Bollywood! As per the latest update, cute couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby girl. Reportedly, Neha delivered the baby girl at Women's Hospital in Khar.

For the unaware, the power couple got hitched on May 10. Until last week, Neha was shooting for the third season of her hit show No Filter Neha. Call it a coincidence or what, the last episode saw her husband spilling some secrets on her show.

Angad revealed on Neha's podcast that she was pregnant before they got married. He also said that when he broke the news to his in-laws, they gave him a lot of jhaad. "I said, 'You know what? We're gonna have a baby. There was silence, bahut jhaad padi (they scolded me a lot). I don't think they were really prepared to hear the news that you were expecting," he said.

Talking about the two's social media presence, the duo has always flashed PDA making us go all aww. Now we can't wait to see pics of the little baby. Congratulations to the couple!