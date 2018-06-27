JUST IN: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas return to the bay after their romantic gateway in Goa

Enough of us starting with the line that it’s official! It would be an understatement to say the cat is finally out of the bag. Well, it's not every day that you get an old friend from across the seven seas and take him for a holiday in the party capital of India. By now we are sure that you might have got the hint. We are talking about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' passionate love saga that has been the talk of the town of late. And here we have an update!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in Goa for a few days, enjoying the bright sun and the beaches of the coastal city. The two made the most of their time in Goa and it was a romantic getaway for the power couple.

The pair has now returned to Mumbai and were spotted at the airport as they were quickly seen rushing towards their car. The paparazzi were able to click the couple as they exited the venue. Here are their pictures:

Priyanka looked sexy as she paired a simple white tee with high-waisted light blue jeans. Further, she accessorised the look to perfection with studded white heels, black sunglasses and a pale green coloured animal print purse, while her tresses were left open. On the other hand, PeeCee's beau Nick kept it casual in a black hoodie with golden striped prints and paired it with white jeans, black and white sneakers and brown sunglasses.

Welcome back to the hometown desi girl. We are delighted to see you with your special guest. *wink*