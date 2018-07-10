Just like Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya is a poser too and this pic is a proof

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is currently shooting for Swiss brand Longines’ new collection in Paris and she has been treating her fans to some lovely pictures of herself with daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai.

The latest picture she has posted is of her little angel dressed in a black-and-white frock posing adorably infront of the Eiffel Tower. Just the way a peacock spreads its wings to dance, Aaradhya strikes a pose with her dress making us feel, she is just a mini version of the gorgeous Aishwarya.

😍My Angel Forever😘💖✨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 10, 2018 at 1:20am PDT

Here are a few more pictures of the charming mother-daughter duo:

😍💖😘My LOVE 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 6, 2018 at 2:41pm PDT

💖Love 💖 A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Jul 7, 2018 at 11:15am PDT

Little Aaradhya is clearly following mommy’s footsteps because she is such a poser. At that age, we had no clue about what the cameras are and how to strike the desired pose, but just look at her! It seems as if her mom has trained her from the onset on how to give the perfect poses for the perfect picture. Just too adorable!

On the work front, Aishwarya will be seen in Fanney Khan in which she essays the role of a quintessential diva, a singing sensation. Recently, the trailer was unveiled and Aishwarya as always made for a gorgeous picture. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Helmed by Atul Manjrekar and produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Bhushan Kumar, Fanney Khan is set to hit the big screens on 3rd August, 2018.