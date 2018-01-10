Like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone wants to be a Sabyasachi bride too

Whether it’s the uncut diamonds in his bridal jewelry line or his marvelous garments, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eye for detail and flair for design is unmatched. Undoubtedly, he is Bollywood’s favourite too. Sabyasachi has already dressed celebrity brides Bipasha Basu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sagarika Ghatge and most recently, Anushka Sharma. Looks like Deepika Padukone is next.
I don't think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn't be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver's children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our 'Kashmir Revival' project.
Just like the other brides, Deepika Padukone wants to be a Sabyasachi bride too. Rumours that Deepika and actor Ranveer Singh were getting engaged occupied a large part of social media's mindspace last week - the couple were on a holiday together, reportedly in the Maldives, to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday. Other unconfirmed reports suggest that Ranveer's parents have gifted Deepika diamonds and a Sabyasachi sari, and that she's also met Ranveer's grandmother.
A source from the sets of Neha Dhupia's show Vogue BFFs reveals that Deepika Padukone was asked who she would pick between Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra - she reportedly chose the former, whose clothes she wears often, to potentially design her wedding outfits.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of two Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, is awaiting the release of yet another Bhansali period piece, Padmavat. Earlier titled Padmavati and also starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is reported to be hitting the screens on January 25.
