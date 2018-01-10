Like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone wants to be a Sabyasachi bride too

Whether it’s the uncut diamonds in his bridal jewelry line or his marvelous garments, Sabyasachi Mukherjee's eye for detail and flair for design is unmatched. Undoubtedly, he is Bollywood’s favourite too. Sabyasachi has already dressed celebrity brides Bipasha Basu, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sagarika Ghatge and most recently, Anushka Sharma. Looks like Deepika Padukone is next.

Just like the other brides, Deepika Padukone wants to be a Sabyasachi bride too. Rumours that Deepika and actor Ranveer Singh were getting engaged occupied a large part of social media's mindspace last week - the couple were on a holiday together, reportedly in the Maldives, to celebrate Deepika's 32nd birthday. Other unconfirmed reports suggest that Ranveer's parents have gifted Deepika diamonds and a Sabyasachi sari, and that she's also met Ranveer's grandmother.

A source from the sets of Neha Dhupia's show Vogue BFFs reveals that Deepika Padukone was asked who she would pick between Sabyasachi and Manish Malhotra - she reportedly chose the former, whose clothes she wears often, to potentially design her wedding outfits.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, co-stars of two Sanjay Leela Bhansali movies, is awaiting the release of yet another Bhansali period piece, Padmavat. Earlier titled Padmavati and also starring Shahid Kapoor, the film is reported to be hitting the screens on January 25.