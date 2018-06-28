Just like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, we've many more successful women who chose younger men as their lovers

It’s quite a traditional practice for younger woman to settle with a man older to her, but the dynamics of love have witnessed a sea change over time. The age factor has taken a backseat and many of our successful women have no qualms with dating younger men. The age gap could be anywhere between 5 to 15 years, but it’s not matter of concern for them anymore and needless to say we like it.

Here’s a list of the successful women, who chose younger men as their lovers:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Our top favourite on the list is globally successful superstar Priyanka Chopra, who is dating American singer, songwriter Nick Jonas. Priyanka is 10 years elder to Nick, but that surely doesn’t stop them from painting the town red.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Megan Markle was much talked about and the couple looked super adorable on their special day. However, not many are aware that Megan is three years elder to Prince Harry. Just look at them, they are undoubtedly perfect together.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

The power couple of B-Town also has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the elder one in the relationship as Abhishek Bachchan is two years younger to her. It doesn’t matter to them and neither to us, as they make for an adorable couple and they have Aaradhya, their cute daughter.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is six years elder to her sportsman beau Alex Rodriguez, but who cares? They make for a lovely couple together.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover

Monkey couple of Bollywood, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have an age gap of three years with Bipasha being the elder one. They are one of the most romantic couples on the block, always indulging in PDAs and taking vacations together.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

Seven months into the dating period, Cameron and Benji settled down and are rocking the space with their passionate relationship.

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher

Called as the Golden couple of Hollywood, Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher married in 2005 and they often used to share cheeky pictures together. Sadly, this good-looking pair with an age gap of 16 years announced their split in 2011.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Eva and Ryan maintain privacy when it comes to their romantic story, but of course, nothing remains private for too long when it comes to celebrity relationships. They are one great looking couple with an age gap of seven years and they even have two beautiful daughters.

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali

God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar is six years younger to his wife Anjali and he is of the opinion that the age gap helps in understanding each other better. Anjali is definitely a gorgeous woman and they make for a cute couple who has stuck to each other since 18 years. They even have two children.

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan

A young Saif at the age of 21 fell for Amrita Singh (aged 33) at the time. She was a big star in Bollywood back then and despite all the opposition from their parents, they went ahead with the marriage. After 13 years of togetherness, the couple parted ways.