Just some serving of 'Taimur in a dungaree' to cheer up your lazy Sunday

Taimur Ali Khan is a star in his own right and there is no denying the fact. The little one of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan has been a sensation in himself, ever since he came into this world on December 20, 2016. Frankly, we don't even mind because he is just so effing cute! One picture of his and we go all mushy and melty, craving to pull those bulging cheeks.

So here are a few snaps of a dungaree-clad Taimur, walking to his nani's home with mommy Kareena. Also note the fact that Taimur is forever curious as to what lies behind the camera lens, the intensity with which he stares at the cameras. How cute!

Well, we are totally swooning over all that cuteness. And we love the fact how Kareena and the other Veeres, namely Sonam, Rhea, Swara and Shikha are comfortably flaunting the #IAmNotAChickFlick tee. Not just girls, even boys like Sonam's hubby Anand Ahuja, and the girls' buddy Sidharth Malhotra too donned the tee to support the movie.

Coming to momma Kareena, the hot mum has made a smashing comeback with her movie Veere Di Wedding. For good or bad, people are surely not able to ignore this movie about four girlfriends who are there for each other, no matter what, and live their life on their own terms.