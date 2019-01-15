Bollywood Justalkin Ep 2: Times #DeepVeer made us go 'Awww' In Com Staff January 15 2019, 7.44 pm January 15 2019, 7.44 pm

Every year they say you must have new goals and clearly there are people who set those up for us. This is justalkin’ brought to you by in.com, you’re with me Supriya and let's look at all those times that Deepveer made us go “awww”. Well, that word is definitely going to be added to the dictionary and what not because “aww” is the way to go. Everybody has a different way of saying it and every time Deepveer do something we have to say “aww” or then “awww”. So the tone, the pitch and the duration of the “aww” keeps changing but they have given us reason and then some more! So I think in 2019, looking back at 2018, I’m going to give the “aww” award to Deepveer.

Speaking of awards we all know that there’s this speech that’s given every time you pick up an award and something about award functions and the two of them right, whether it was way back with IIFA or any other award function where let’s say Ranveer Singh is hosting it, he always makes sure he says something special to Deepika and she makes sure she reciprocates it when she is on stage or then she blushes and she gives that very special khaas walla smile. So, speaking of awards, recently at the Star Screen awards when Ranveer Singh won the best actor award he said that you know bhale hi, on screen I didn't get my Rani, but in real life I have found my Rani and thank you so much and all of that. It's just so cute. See I told you you’d go “aww!”

Now, obviously the biggest thing that happened in the life was the shaadi right, actually in all of our lives, the biggest thing that happened recently, or ok one of the biggest things which happened, because there were too many weddings you know in 2018. But the Deepveer shaadi was really really special and very guarded also if you remember. We all were constantly refreshing our Insta pages and Twitter pages to see if any photo, like just one half of a photo was uploaded, which finally they did! And remember that picture where Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are sitting alright with her hands full of mehndi and you know the family, respective families are there as well, so the mum and sister on one side and the mom and the sister on the other side. That was just such an “aww” picture!

Mehndi, let’s take off from there. Did you know that Ranveer Singh also had mehndi on his hand and you’re like, Supriya we zoomed the photo and how!! Like we could see the lines, we could read his palm, that much we have zoomed in! Yeah I know. But did you notice the design, there was a deep, like a diya and then there were three stars, you know what that stood for? The deep was for Deepika and the three stars were for his mother, father and sister! Seee this Ranveer Singh ya, makes us go “aww” again!

Kuch aur ho na ho, they’ve given us photo goals for sure. As a couple, how should you pose and that's the best thing about Deepveer, have you noticed all the pictures just look so so candid! Now in the wedding as well, you know there were lot of fun games that they play and they had a wedding in the Sindhi style and the Konkani style so double the games, double the fun and all of that and in every photo you can see this joy through you know, their eyes and this happiness on their faces and Deepika has this thing where she grits her teeth and she is holding onto his hand and they’re playing the game. I think they are like super super cute. One more “aww” please!!

Now, once the shaadi is over, you’ve got to have a reception right and I know pretty much 2018, the biggest the best you know Deepveer moments seem to be you know, related to their wedding but that's because that was one of the biggest things that happened in their lives. After the wedding, there was a reception and the Bangalore reception you know everyone was like why is Deepika wearing that and all that. Forget about you know our opinion on the colour she chose or the blouse she chose. Ranveer Singh made sure that he helped her you know, hold the saree properly and drape her pallu properly for all the photos and that was just so perfect because you know what they’re just there for each other, so it’s not just about helping each other look great but it’s just so much more!!

Look great, hmm debatable much? Yeah, I think a little bit because suddenly Deepika’s sense of style has completely changed. Now nothing good or bad but it's completely changed and there was this party that Ritika Bhavnani hosted, you know for the newlyweds and in that both, you know Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were dressed very differently. Ok, Ranveer Singh dressing like that, outrageous or whatever you call it, was quite the common thing. But not so much for Deepika. They had this whole goth look going and I think it was also quite interesting to see how their looks were constantly synced. There was always this sense of synergy like it was like, we’ll play matching-matching but not fully matching-matching. Another big moment there for me when it came to their wardrobe right through all the various functions that they had as part of their wedding.

Now what’s a shaadi without some dancing and music right? And there were photos of you know Ranveer Singh being completely lost in the music and even Deepika Padukone with hands up and everyone said that was such a Kabira moment! Irony much again because that was from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani but you get the drift right? So a very very Kabira kind of moment or just looking uninhibited, that’s the word that they would use, but there was this Hindustan Times Leadership Summit that happened recently and both of them were on stage and so cute to see how Deepika was following Ranveer’s lead in doing the dance to Khali Bali and after a point she was like, that step I cannot do. They’re just so cute together!!

Cuteness continues and this isn’t just about 2018 but I think right from the start you know just the way they look at each other and when Deepika's talking, you know if there’s an interview, the way Ranveer is constantly looking at her with those puppy eyes it's like you know completely relationship goals and now after that it’s becoming that much harder for a lot of people to find the right kind of guy, because they’re like no you have to look at me like that, you have to feel like that about me. Ofcourse, the other side is guys are like then you have to be like Deepika Padukone no? Little confusion happening but oh my God they’re just too cute, you know PDA is something that comes rather naturally to them and you know something that is so wonderful. More power to Deepveer and here’s hoping for many more such “aww” kind of moments for us.

So they’re done with their wedding, but then they got invited to so many weddings, because really 2018 wanted the “wedding year” award. So we’ll give the year that. And so many other weddings that they attended after they got married. So she had her whole mangalsutra thing going and her you know bangles and all of that. So all the weddings that they attended post their own, I think they made sure they had a blast and danced the night away. I mean, you know there were pictures of them and videos of them dancing at Kapil Sharma's wedding and so cute. I think yes, the one thing that Ranveer Singh has rubbed off on Deepika Padukone has got to be the uninhibited spirit. Something that I think is quite the refreshing change, isn’t it?

Now let’s talk Insta ok! All of us are on Insta, we are all following each other. Suddenly following somebody is not such a bad thing after all and you know in fact everybody wants more followers. Now being Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh I think it was quite easy and I keep thinking, what if they opened like a joint account, no not in a bank ya, that would also be pretty loaded because I’ll tell you another fact in just a bit, but ya, if they opened an account like Deepveer, I’m guessing there would be her million followers plus his million followers put together. Not that there aren’t overlaps, but let’s not get into Venn diagrams here. When have they not been cute together is the question right? And on Insta every time you know Deepika posts something you can be sure that Ranveer Singh will come up and say something cute. You know “when you put it like that” “Oh! Those eyes,” “Ah that look” or then just smileys. Deepika does her bit as well by saying things like “ooh! Hello there” and things like that. It’s just too cute.

Now Insta not just to say “aww” to each other’s photos and be like oh you’re so pretty, this that. They also take to Insta to appreciate each other’s, you know maybe style or then promote each other’s songs or films and stuff. Now Simmba recently released and Deepika Padukone actually had posters of Simmba on her Insta account saying you know, releasing soon and watch it and all that. Of course, when Padmavat songs were releasing, it was like a mutual thing, they were both part of the film. But that’s the thing right, it’s not just ki, arre we are in the same film so let’s promote it. There’s something special going on every time there’s a Deepveer moment.

They say opposites attract and I don’t think Deepika and Ranveer can better that phrase anymore. Because they are just opposites. As Ranveer says, she’s so graceful and poised and calm in everything that she does. The way she sits, she stands, this that. My god, smitten is the word you’re looking for, exactly, so you can put that dictionary away. But, Deepika also says that he’s just so full of life, full of energy, uninhibited and that’s something that she might have taken from him. By that sense, I think this is one couple that’s really going to work out because you they’re just kind of balancing out each other and as Ranveer Singh long back said, she is the Yin to my Yang. Awwww you guys!!!

Now through all of this, we have spoken about their style, their awww moments, about the ways he’s proposed to her over and over again and how they finally got married, special moments there and there were photos that were taken, clothes that they wore, things that they said, songs that they danced to, I think the one thing that stands out for a lot of people is the fact that Deepveer are just are just so cute together and they are just so nice to people around them. Did you notice that even through their wedding and reception or every time they would be at the airport or wherever, they made sure that they spoke to the journalists and the paparazzi with so much respect. It was just so perfect. And like you know the Indian culture really talks about taking care of your guests at his own reception, Ranveer Singh made sure that he clearly told people ki “khaana khaake jaana”. It reminds me of this old television serial where Supriya Pathak’s character used to say “khaana khaake jaana haan”. But no, that’s not how he said it. He actually meant it and it was so cute of him. You know from laughing about every little thing to whispering sweet nothings into each other’s ears, Deepveer have given us some solid goals and while you may not want to copy them exactly, emulating might not be such a bad idea.

Now onto searching for our Ranveer Singhs & Deepika Padukones, you’ll find a guy who lets you cut his moustache off. That is like forbidden territory for most men but well, it’s Ranveer Singh and hey its Deepika Padukone. I almost want to sound like that dubsmash video saying ‘you’re my best friend, am I yours, no.’ But they are just so cute. They are made for each other clearly and it’s just perfect. And recently at an event that Deepika Padukone was part of, she called him Mr. Ranveer Singh Padukone. Talk about, you know, changing things up, shaking things up and giving us some major major goals. In love with this couple and here’s wishing them so much love and so much for us to look forward to as well. More pyaar and more dhamaka and maybe taking over each other’s sense of humour, style, whatever it is, we love DeepVeer.

And we’ll bring you more soon right here on Justalkin brought to you by in.com, this Supriya saying thanks for joining me.