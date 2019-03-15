Bollywood Justalkin Episode 33: 10 films in Bollywood that were rejected by someone and went onto become huge hits In Com Staff March 15 2019, 5.05 pm March 15 2019, 5.05 pm

One man or woman's loss is another one's gain. Bollywood is like a game of "passing the parcel." Find out who passed it and who scooped up these huge hits!

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

There's no way we can imagine anyone other than SRK and Kajol as THE Raj and Simran. The first choice for Raj's character maybe a real-life nawab, but we're sure Simran would palat only for SRK! Saif Ali Khan was offered this film first and we're pretty sure he regrets not having done this iconic film, one that continues to rule our hearts!

Lagaan

If you love something or someone, let them go! If it comes back it's yours, if it doesnt, it never was! Can't blame us for getting dramatic now, can you? Aamir in Lagaan almost didn't happen, and then did! Ashutosh Gowariker took Lagaan to Aamir, who didn't feel drawn to it immediately. Gowariker then went to SRK who was his next choice. But King Khan didn't see himself in the movie and it went back to Aamir and it was a case of second time lucky, we guess!

Baazigar

Haarke jeetne waale ko Baazigar kehte hain. Ofcourse SRK playing a negative worked and how! But one good guy didn't really want this role and now it's a clear case of haarke sour grapes wale case ko Salman Khan kehte hain! Salman was offered the lead role in Baazigar which he turned down given the negative character. But we all know what Baazigar did for SRK! Salman was quoted saying if it weren't for him rejecting this one, there would've been no Mannat in Bandstand!

Chak De India

Even if this other actor had sattar plus sattar minute, he couldn't have pulled off a Kabir Khan! SRK might have said no to cricket, but said yes to hockey! The film was offered to Salman initially, who turned it down because he felt his image at the time didn't really fit the movie. Turns out, this was too serious for Salman! Thank God, seriously!

Munna Bhai MBBS

You know how sometimes you want a 'jaadoo ki jhappi' only from a special someone! Thank God and SRK that we got our filmy one from Sanjay Dutt! SRK turned the role down and it went to Sanju baba and brought him back and how!Interestingly Sanjay Dutt was to play the role that eventually went to Jimmy Shergill.

3 Idiots

This badshah calls himself the '4th idiot' for saying no to this film! Raju Hirani wooing SRK into his movie - #FAIL!Again. Munna Bhai MBBS was a no for him and so was this one. Only this time it was Aamir Khan's gain! and we're happy that as it turned out, All izz Well!!

The Dirty Picture

The movie wouldn't have been 'dirty' or rocking without Vidya Balan. We can't believe this other actress was approached for it but she picked a wedding film over this biopic and boy!.. I mean, Girl! Are we glad!!! Kangna Ranaut chose to focus on Tanu Weds Manu over this one and finally we saw Vidya Balan rocking the role in The Dirty Picture and winning a National Award for it too!

Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ramleela

Ranveer and Deepika's chemistry in this one set the screen on fire! We're not sure Guts would've been enough to pull it off! Kareena Kapoor has sure said NO to some huge films including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (she chose Refugee instead. Like, seriously??!) and Kal Ho Na Ho! Luckily for her, there still is a Kal!

Veer Zaara

She might have been the Simran to his Raj, but didn't think it was meaty enough to be the Zaara to his Veer! You know who we're talking about, right? Kajol just didn't seem to see the point of doing the role that was played by Preity Zinta and won hearts!

Swades and Dil Chahta Hai

He maybe India's own superhero, but those powers were AWOL when he said no to these 2 huge films. Of course he couldn't have been a Mohan or an Aakash, but clearly his loss and not ours! Hrithik Roshan in Swades and Dil Chahta Hai? Something doesn't seem right!

Sholay

He said no to two huge roles in Sholay and Deewar, both of which were finally played by Amitabh Bachchan. These went to become HUGE hits. We know who went "khamosh!" Shatrughan Sinha sure must regret having turned down films that went on to be such huge hits back in the day, that we're still tallking about them in 2019! Imagine!

