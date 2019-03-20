Bollywood Justalkin Episode 35: Songs that should be part of your Holi playlist In Com Staff March 20 2019, 5.42 pm March 20 2019, 5.42 pm

Holi hai! It’s that time of the year again! When your sincere attempts to not play with colours are rebutted with “bura na maano, holi hai”! When ad companies go all out with ads and it sometimes backfires. Whether you celebrate it with colours or not, it’s a really colourful time of the year! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com and on this podcast, let’s make a playlist of the songs you must have for this Holi.

Rang Barse from Silsila

Rang Barse from the movie Silsila came out in the year 1981. Extremely dramatic, it stars really popular actors like Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Sanjeev Kapoor. If you don’t wanna tell your spouse you love them in person, take them to a Holi party and say it while romancing your love interest! Well, maybe the 'bhaang' will come to the rescue. But this song screams out rebellion and passion - emotions that are generally high during Holi. It’s bound to make you passionate too - either with your love interest, or in your attempts to throw water balloons.

Holi khele Raghubeera from Baghban

Years after Amitabh Bachchan sang “Rang Barse” with a woman he had as a sidechick in the movie Silsila, he came back on screen to do it properly this time with his on-screen wife in Baghban. Although an emotional roller-coaster, the makers decided we should also have fun and not just sadness, so they added a Holi party to the mix, and we got this song. It’s got the vocal stars of the yesteryears - Alka Yagnik, Udit Narayan, Sukhwinder Singh, and the Big B himself. Definitely a song for your playlist for its drama quotient.

Lahun Muh Lag Gaya from Ram Leela

The chemistry that Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have in this song is unlike anything you’ve seen before. Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought them together for Ram Leela, and decided to add some colour - quite literally - in a song called Lahun Muh Lag Gaya. It’ll remind all of us of those times we’ve snick around with our boyfriends or girlfriends, except here these two are adults. But it still reminds you of fun times that were forbidden, “for your own good” like we were told. They add so much oomph on screen, and their comfort level is on spot to convince us.

Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Quite the new age Holi anthem! Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is super fun, it’s super colourful, and you see these bunch of people bonding over water and colours. It has to be on your Holi playlist because it’s got everything that you need for the festival - lyrics where you tease whoever you’re playing Holi with, music that is absolutely great to dance to, and in case you wanna play the video then it’s got some super hot people in it for eye candy. Go on, add it!

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

When Badrinath Ki Dulhania came out, they wanted to make sure it was extremely different from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania so they said this movie has a totally feminist angle, about women and how their career is important for them. But they also wanted to shoot a movie, not a Ted Talk. So what better thing to celebrate than Holi to convince us that it’s also fun? The title track of Badrinath Ki Dulhania features Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on a shiny Desi set you can’t miss, with dance moves that seem like you can pull them off after a few tries.

Do me a favour let’s play Holi from Waqt

Do me a favour let’s play Holi - Anu Malik’s trademark voice rings out louder and clearer than anything else in the song as a hook. From the movie Waqt, the song is part of a massive Hoi party that an irresponsible son throws while his dad is trying to teach him a lesson. Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra do the dance along with massive amounts of colour. The song was shot and since then, it’s a must play at Holi parties. Add it it to your list!

Soni Soni from Mohabbatein

What do you remember about the movie Mohabbatein? These guys are supposed to be in a residential college, but they do everything but study! Shah Rukh Khan doubles up as music teacher and moral science lecture giver. He somehow makes sure the boys get to celebrate Holi outside of college, because Holi over exams! Priorities. But there you go, thanks to this highly unlikely plot, you have yet another song for your Holi playlist - it’s quite fun, there’s a whole bunch of singers who are a part of this song, including Jaspinder Narula and Udit Narayan, and you’ll have a blast if you’re a nice big bunch of people together on Holi.

Gali gali from Pataakha

Pataakha is quite literally that - one of the whackiest movies Vishal Bharadwaj has ever made. It’s a super fun movie about two sisters who are always at loggerheads with each other. Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan convincingly play these sisters who are constantly fighting. They come together for Holi, and you’ll see how wild things can get during Holi in Rajasthan - even sibling rivalry. They down bhaang shots and off they go on rustic streets with Rajasthani dancers in tow. It’s a little bit folksy, and a lot of Holi.

Now that we have a playlist, let’s concentrate on getting to work and back in one piece during this season of colours. Or you can just say “I am holi-er than thou”. This is Justalking brought to you by in.com.