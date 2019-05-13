In Com Staff May 13 2019, 2.36 pm May 13 2019, 2.36 pm

Being a student was tough. Homework, attendance, exams, but at least we didn’t have to beat up people to qualify as Student of the Year! We’ll leave that to Tiger Shroff. Since he’s in great form, producers customise their already existing scripts so they can accommodate some fighting. And while we’re looking at a week full of SOTY2, let’s also take a look at other guys who love their action!

Rohit Shetty

The guy who test drives cars by checking which one blows up most spectacularly. His dad was known as Fighter Shetty, a very respected stunt director in both Kannada and Hindi cinema. Rohit Shetty spent time honing his skills instead of pursuing a degree, and although his first movie was a flop, he went on to make extremely successful films like the Golmaal Series and Chennai Express. No matter what the genre, we’ll see some action. The next time you look up at the skies and wonder if it’s a bird or a plane, it’s just a flying car for Rohit Shetty’s next film.

Abbas-Mastan

The siblings who claim to never have spent a day apart in the last 54 years! They’ve made stylish and commercially successful films over the years, including Baazigar, Race and Race 2. They pick beautiful foreign locations, add grey characters, and add a lot of twists to all their plots. But they weren’t able to successfully launch their homeboy (read Abbas’ son) Mustafa, in a movie called Machine. He said, "I think I should also with other people.” Definitely not Karan Johar material, because for him it’s 'all about the family!'

Sanjay Gadhvi

Sanjay Gadhvi is the brain behind Dhoom and Dhoom 2, amongst other films. He wanted to venture into other genres, and ended up not directing Dhoom 3, but his stunts were a lot more realistic. And it was quite a treat to watch a regular Bollywood hero playing the bad guy. He was asked to censor some parts of Dhoom after cops said it would influence youth the wrong way. But what did influence people was reflected in this one incident, where a young guy robbed his own uncle, dressed like Hrithik Roshan!

Akshay Kumar

Khiladi Kumar knows the right formula for success, whether it’s on screen or his relationship with the government. But what shot off his career was his knowledge of the different styles of martial arts, and his play boy image didn’t hurt. He did a bunch of movies as a part of the Khiladi series, and also hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi, and his action sequences have always been commended. What sets him apart from other action heroes is that he does most of his stunts himself! He came to be known as 'India’s Jackie Chan', but we would’ve lived even if he hadn’t done Chandni Chowk To China. You can jump across rooftops. You can’t jump across bad movie decisions!

Salman Khan

Ek baar jo maine commitment kardi, toh main apni aap ki bhi nahin sunta! That’s what young Salman Khan promised to himself when it came to ripping his shirt off and he has stayed true to that commitment ever since. He does plot-heavy movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan every once in a while, but most times it’s action movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Dabanng where the plot has more loopholes than they can afford, but the audience doesn’t really care because it’s Bhai staring at the camera again, reciting a mass dialogue, yet again. Why act when you can fight?

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s entry into Bollywood was full of action - remember the double bike split from Phool aur Kaante? The movie wasn’t the biggest hit but Ajay Devgn became an overnight sensation. He was lauded for his action, his dialogue delivery and his ability to hold his own even in emotional scenes. So many movies, so much action, but Ajay Devgn is still scared of elevators because he was stuck in one once. He loves his action, even if they don’t do well at the box office for e.g, Shivaay. He was also in the limelight a few months back when he 'mistakenly' tweeted out Kajol’s number, before telling the world it was a prank. So for a glorious twenty four hours, he also saw some action on Twitter.

Jackie Chan

The inimitable Jackie Chan has had a career spanning five decades. Great plot, perfect action sequences, and he still manages to make it fun. It calls for a rewatch just to admire the precision with which his action scenes are shot. He’s had quite a few collaborations which included Indian productions, like The Myth and Kung Fu Yoga. So much to his credit, and he’s only now thinking of other pursuits like singing and writing. Having broken almost every bone in his body in his pursuit of perfect action, Jackie Chan is brain and brawn.

Vin Diesel

Bald, built and a badass. Vin Diesel went from working as a bouncer, to pursuing a role in films, to writing one himself after not landing a role, and gaining Steven Spielberg’s attention. He also had creative differences with the director, although they dealt with it like professional adults. He’s gone on to make a lot of action films, including the Fast and Furious series, and The Pacifier, where he played a nanny who promises action. He also voices Groot, the tree from the Marvel Universe. So far, his career has been quite fast and furious.

Jason Statham

Jason Statham trained in martial arts like Kung Fu, Karate and Kickboxing, and was also chosen to represent England for diving in the 1990 Commonwealth Games. He could basically do it all, and he also went on to model for international brands, before landing a role in Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. He’s made action filled movies like The Italian Job, The Transporter series and others, and has become a commercially bankable star. Who knew one of England’s most sought after actors would be bald. But oh well, look at the Prince.

Romcoms and emotional movies are great for a break, but for those of us who think venturing out into traffic is too much of an adventure on a weekend, we get our dose of action from these guys on screen. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.