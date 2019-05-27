In Com Staff May 27 2019, 2.49 pm May 27 2019, 2.49 pm

We’re done with elections, but news channels definitely don’t think so! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Although we’re done with what was one of the longest elections the country ever saw, we’re still seeing a lot of statistics about the elections and what went down. And some channels have panels that are louder than a bunch of hungry kindergarteners. With each anchor vying for the top spot on “Prime Time News”, each one claiming to be Number 1 in different aspects, it’s difficult for that excitement to not spill over on screen to the movies. Here’s a look at some movies that had characters who played journalists and reporters onscreen.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Chand Nawab is a real Pakistani reporter, who shot to fame in 2008 when he attempted to do a live report from a railway station. But he needed so many takes for one line because he kept getting interrupted by railway passengers. Director Kabir Khan saw the viral video and based Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in the movie on him. Nawaz is one of the finest actors we have in the industry today, so he pulled off the role with so much ease! And aren’t we glad he decided to be a part of this movie? The script needed at least one person who could act.

Katrina Kaif in Jagga Jasoos

They took three years to just shoot this film, so they probably had a lot more time to work on the characters. Jagga, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is on a manhunt for his father, and he finds an unlikely partner-in-crime in Katrina Kaif’s character Shruti Sengupta. Together, they move across continents and try and hunt down his father and criminals in one shot. Katrina Kaif plays a goofy, quirky, bumbling, clumsy journalist. Not traits we usually see in journalists on screen, so this was quite unique. She’s so adorable, you almost forgive her acting skills.

Anil Kapoor in Nayak

S.Shankar made Mudhalvan with Arjun Sarja and Manisha Koirala. He was so happy with the results, he remade it with Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukherji. Amrish Puri plays a disgruntled Chief Minister, who offers his seat for a day, in exchange to getting away without being grilled in an interview. Typical teenage behavior! The general public likes the substitute so much, they want him back as the full-time Minister. Well, considering the criminal status of some of our real-life candidates in these elections, the events in the movie don’t seem so unlikely now.

Shah Rukh Khan in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This movie shows what media is really like, how it functions. Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla play TV reporters from competing channels. We’ve seen examples of that in real life here on TV in India. Although it’s a light-hearted representation of Indian media, it does show the fact that we only hear and see what the media wants us to hear and see. Shah Rukh and Juhi share great chemistry, and it works very well for this plot. And the song “I’m the best’, where each one is trying to declare themselves as the best reporter, is typical of new anchors these days. But instead of singing, real-life anchors yell to drown the others out.

Meryl Streep in The Post

The Post came out in 2017, and it’s the first time the brilliant minds of Steven Spielberg, Meryl Streep, and Tom Hanks came together for a movie. It follows the story of Kathrine Graham, played by Streep, and covers the challenges faced by the first female publisher of a major American newspaper. Tom Hanks plays Executive Editor of the same paper. It also addresses the issues of discrimination against women in fields like these. President Nixon bans the newspaper from the White House in the movie. And when Donald Trump hosted a screening and invited the cast and crew, Tom Hanks banned himself, because it was Trump.

Superman and Spiderman

Superman and Spiderman are from different comic universes, but they have a profession in common. They are also probably the least ethical media professionals we’ll ever see on screen, however awesome they may be as Superheroes. Spiderman sells his own images to the ‘Daily Bugle’ under his alter ego ‘Peter Parker’. And Superman has access to some privileged data, under the guise of his alter ego ‘Clark Kent’, and sometimes he hasn’t shied away from passing on data to girlfriend Lois Lane. All Superheroes don’t wear capes, and all of them aren’t great journalists either. In 2012, DC Comics decided to make Clark Kent quit his job, citing the decline and abuse of journalism. He probably went on to be a travel blogger post that.

U-Turn

Director Pavan gave Kannada movie fans a movie to talk about when he made U-turn in 2016. Movies about media professionals never fail to cover Radio and TV presenters, and newspaper reporters, but this one featured an intern. About time! Shraddha Srinath’s character comes across a U-turn that causes a lot of accidents because a divider is cut into, the stones are not replaced and it very inconvenient. We’ve seen that happen in most Indian cities. It’s also a thriller, with a lot of twists and turns. Well, if this movie stopped even a few people from breaking traffic rules, then it has more than done its job.

Konkana Sen in Page 3

Before Instagram, Page 3 was our only way to get a sneak peek into the lives of superstars. Now we just follow whoever we want to and stay updated. A little too much. The movie follows the lives of media professionals and what is given preference. Konkona Sen plays a Page 3 reporter who questions the purpose of her job, and the movie has other stellar cast members including Boman Irani, Atul Kulkarni, Suhasini Mulay and Soni Razdan. Madhur Bhandarkar always has a knack of picking us an industry and giving us an insight like nobody ever has before. He has made incredible movies like ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Heroine’, and ‘Fashion’, and ‘Page 3’ is another one in the same league.

We have actors who pretend to be journalists and reporters on screen. And we have reporters on TV who are just as brilliant as actors, because night upon night, they never fail to put up a show for the nation to know. Maybe our movies will eventually become as entertaining as mainstream, Primetime news! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.