Dosti mein, no sorry, no thank you! But conditions applied because it’s Bhai! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Salman Khan and his co-stars have a love-hate relationship. Well, if they don’t love him, he’s gonna hate them! Look at what he’s doing to Priyanka Chopra! She decided to say no to Bharat, and get married instead. So everywhere that Salman Khan has been going over the last few weeks, he’s been promoting Priyanka Chopra way more than he’s been promoting Bharat! That’s a pretty sweet deal if you ask me. Because she got married, landed herself a Jonas brother for a husband, she’s out there in Hollywood and here Salman Khan is acting like a wounded child, saying she missed out on the biggest film of her career. But is it?

Every Eid, Salman Khan has decided that the biggest gift we could ever ask for is to watch him on the big screen. Because ek baar jo commitment kar dee, woh apne aap ki bhi nahin sunta. We don’t know why. Let’s take a look at his Eid calendar over the years and see how he’s grown.

Wanted

We don’t know if we really wanted it, but Salman Khan gave us ‘Wanted’. Way back in 2009, when Ayesha Takia still played the lead, and when Salman Khan was in his remake phase. Wanted quickly crossed Rs 130 crores, and it became the second highest grosser in the year 2009. Salman Khan’s Christmas loving nemesis Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots beat his box office record. Salman Khan sirf money ke liye kaam karta hai. But Aamir beat him to it.

Dabanng

The movie that started a whole series, even though nobody in the entire universe asked for it! In 2010, Salman Khan played this cop named Chulbul Pandey. Weird name; although it seems to have worked since everyone recognizes Chulbul Pandey with those weird colourful heart-shaped glasses. And this was Sonakshi Sinha’s debut film! Salman Khan probably had his own debut when Sonakshi Sinha was in kindergarten but who’s comparing! So this was also a big release for Eid, with his brother Arbaaz Khan playing a role, and his then sister-in-law Malaika Arora in an item song. Maybe they were worried it wouldn’t make too much money, and that’s why they kept everything within the family. But this went on to become the movie that made the most money in 2010! It also won a national award for being the best popular film with wholesome entertainment. Wholesome. You know nothing with great taste is going to come out of anything that’s called wholesome!

Ek Tha Tiger

You know we’re all gunning for tiger preservation and making sure their numbers grow. But if there’s one tiger I wouldn’t mind seeing dead, it would be Bhai’s character in this movie called Ek Tha Tiger. It had some great action scenes though. It was Salman’s Eid release for the year 2012 and became the highest grossing film that year, and also held the record of being the highest grossing opener for three years! This movie had like the most dramatic plotline! They made it an India versus Pakistan spy thriller plus a love story. But the title of the movie is a little scary. We know Bhai’s good at more than one kind of shooting. I hope he doesn’t become the reason that there’s just ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in real life!

Kick

Salman Khan didn’t have a very big release for Eid in the year 2013. He just did cameos because producers probably couldn’t afford him that year for a whole movie, so he was back with a back in 2014. Or should I say back with a Kick. Salman Khan teamed up with Jacqueline Fernandez for this one, and they shot parts of this film in Korea, and some parts in Poland, some parts in Glasgow, and all parts were over the top. It wasn’t enough that he acted in it, Salman Khan decided he also had to sing this song called ‘Hangover’. Kind of like a tribute to him and his stardom - he’s still hung over it!

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Bajrangi Bhaijaan came out in the year 2015, and it’s very, very sweet. Because it was an Eid release, but Salman Khan plays a Hindu guy, and as opposed to movies like Ek Tha Tiger, this character actually wants to go to Pakistan to return this lost child to her family. It had Kareena Kapoor Khan, quite a big name in the industry, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui - one of our finest actors in the industry today. And it made 969 crores! It’s the second highest grossing Bollywood film till date! It released in 50 countries apart from India. And in Japanese, the title translates to “Uncle Bajrangi and a small lost child”. Good luck getting away alive after calling Salman Khan ‘Uncle’ in real life.

Sultan

Salman Khan’s Eid release for the year 2016 came out the same year as Dangal - both movies revolved around wrestling. But Aamir’s was almost a biopic, and Salman Khan’s movie Sultan is more of a fictional story. Fiction that went too far. Because Salman Khan plays an Olympic Gold medal winning wrestler, but a wrestler who only started wrestling after meeting a girl he wanted to impress. Going by Salman Khan’s logic, people preparing to be Olympic winning wrestlers since childhood are maniacs! This movie went on to make more than 600 crores across the world. 600 crores for the story of a man who stole his wife’s dream of winning an Olympic wrestling Gold! Bollywood is brutal!

Tubelight

Probably the easiest role Salman Khan has ever played because playing a dim-witted man might not have required too much pretense from him. Burn! Although it had some loopholes, it scored some big points for highlighting family values, and for Salman Khan playing a role that required him to be human, be a little sincere, and not just some action-hungry hero who wants to fight. They shot in beautiful places like Manali, Ladakh, other parts of Kashmir, and it made more than Rs 200 crores in 10 days. Quite the right time to release it also, when there was so much tension between India and China at the borders. It made a lot of quick bucks but I think the movie lasted as long as any other Chinese product.

Race 3

Race 3. The first one was brilliant, Abbas Mastan really nailed it with the action, the suspense and all those twists we weren’t really expecting. Then came Race 2, with a better cast, but a not so better story. Then came Race 3. The weirdest thing about this movie was a 62-year-old Anil Kapoor playing stepdad to a 53-year-old Salman Khan. But in all honestly, Anil Kapoor is a much better looking hero than Salman Khan! It had such horrible reviews after it’s release, but somehow it still made a lot of money. Because at the end of the day, their money is their money. None of our money!

Bharat

Going by Salman Khan’s tweets, the number of pre-booking tickets sold is a great sign of another record that his movie Bharat will set. He seems pretty confident that this movie will make multiple crores. They’ve shot it across Malta, Spain, Abu Dhabi, so you know some of the places that this movie is gonna release in! They’re gonna be disappointed if the movie doesn’t make a lot of money considering they’ve already spent 100 crores making it. But whom are they kidding? A few hundred crores is a cakewalk for a Salman Khan film releasing during Eid.