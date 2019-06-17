In Com Staff June 17 2019, 3.20 pm June 17 2019, 3.20 pm

Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones to Jean Grey in the X-Men. Sophie Turner has a better manager than the other Game of Thrones actors! This is Jusalkin brought to you by in.com. Dark Phoenix sees her star as Jean Grey. And they have to make every X-men story different since it’s the twelfth movie in the series! In my opinion, the one who holds them together is Professor X. He’s the one who always has to convince the government, keep the mutants in check, and fight for the good side all the time. Tiring work, especially if it’s all from a wheelchair. The character has been played by a whole bunch of people. The recent movies saw James McAvoy play the younger version of him, and Patrick Stewart plays the older one. He’s the one that binds all the characters together and mentors the X-Men. Makes us all wish for a mentor like him! Let’s take a look at other characters who had all the answers on the screen.

Professor Dumbledore

Professor Dumbledore has got all the qualities to be a wise old man. Long white beard, half-moon spectacles, and this way of telling everyone that it’ll be alright. But I always thought the Dumbledore in the movies was not even a shadow on the one in the book! Or maybe that’s just the nerd in me getting ready for a fight about which one’s better, the book or the movie. Well, at least people who don’t read still got to get a peek into the beautiful world that JK Rowling created. Dumbledore somehow finds just the right things to say at the right time. Honestly, I think if Dumbledore existed in real life, he’d find a way to end wars and bring petty ego fights to an end. Well, that’s why we need fantasy.

Shah Rukh Khan in Chak De India

The only two movies where I thought Shah Rukh Khan acted well, were Swades and Chak De India. Shah Rukh Khan plays coach cum mentor to a bunch of girls who couldn’t be more different from each other. I’m sure the movie just grazes the surface; we’ll never know the challenges that come with training for the country! But Shah Rukh Khan as coach Kabir Khan is just the best! From helping a married girl overcome problems at home and play for the country to stopping girls fighting amongst each other, coach Kabir Khan seemed like he had too much on his hands, way more problems than a hockey stick could solve! But more than anything, he was great at giving inspirational speeches. Remember, you can do anything in Sattar minute!

Aamir Khan in Taare Zameen Par

This movie still has everyone tearing up. Kids, because they totally identify with this kid who didn't wanna do his homework. It’s tough to be a student! And parents, because honestly, it’s a nightmare to deal with kids sometimes. But Taare Zameen Par also taught us the importance of having a good mentor, so that no matter who you are or what kind of trouble you’re having, you try and work around it. Aamir Khan’s character got me thinking a lot about some of the teachers I had when I was in school. They’d just punish some kids or send them to the last bench if they didn’t do well. God knows how many dyslexic kids went undiagnosed and thought they weren’t good enough. One of the most sensible movies that Aamir Khan has ever made, and definitely one of the best roles he’s played so far.

Gandalf from Lord Of The Rings

Gandalf and Dumbledore have a lot in common. A long beard, being old, a pointed hat, and turning up whenever you need some help. Gandalf taught as much as he learned. That’s what we need to learn from every mentor. They are who they are because they never stop learning! Frodo Baggins had a really long journey to Mordor, but thank god for him he had Gandalf to tell him stories from the Warped Tour. Gandalf is the kind of guy who went and had a lot of adventures, was super wild when he was young, and when he grew up he had a lot of advice to give and knew how to help you. I guess that’s how you become a mentor. Make all the mistakes first, so you can stop other people from making them!

Yoda and Obi-Wan Kenobi

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, there was a great mentor named Qui Gon Jinn, who found little Anakin Skywalker and decided he needed to be groomed. Then we see that Obi-Wan Kenobi takes over and fights to keep the balance in the force intact. And when these Jedi masters had doubts, they went to Yoda. He’s one of the wisest characters in the entire series, and he trains Luke Skywalker, he’s also a member of the Jedi council. So tiny to look at but makes the biggest difference! Yoda mentioned that he’d been training Jedi for 800 years! So he must’ve been a Jedi master much before that. But can you imagine being around for definitely being more than 800 years and not knowing better than other people? Yoda could teach you a lot of things. Everything except English grammar.

Mr. Miyagi/ Mr. Han in Karate Kid

The first movie had Mr. Miyagi, and he was supposed to be from Okinawa. He teaches a young kid Karate and how to fend for himself, teaches him personal balance, and really deep stuff like training the mind and the body! He’s an amazing mentor because he teaches you how to face bullies! Even when the reboot came out with Jaden Smith. The story actually shifted to China, where Jackie Chan plays Mr. Han. He’s a much more serious guy compared to Mr. Miyagi. It was so weird for me to see Jackie Chan being serious on screen! But he teaches young Dre Parker how to fit and still stand out. Imagine, if everyone welcomed a mentor like that in their lives there wouldn’t be any racism. That’s what I like about the Karate Kid movies. Some subtle messaging through these genius mentors!

Amitabh Bachchan in Black

Black was a very serious movie. Sanjay Leela Bhansali made it before he decided to go more periodic than the periodic table. Rani Mukherji did a stellar job in Black, as a girl who was both visually and audibly challenged. But what was also amazing was Amitabh Bachchan, who plays the role of Debraj Sahai. Now Mr. Sahai is a smart man, but he has a drinking problem. He still overcomes his own challenges so he can help little Michelle who can’t see and can’t hear. His role as a mentor set some really high benchmarks in Bollywood because here was someone who understood exactly what his protegee needed and would find ways to provide her with whatever she needed by hook or by crook. He thinks of himself as a magician, someone who can make you believe what you want to, and then go and get it! After a movie like Black he went and did movies like Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, till we saw him in Pink. Black followed by Pink. Amitabh sure is a colourful actor!

Masters Shifu and Oogway in Kung Fu Panda

Po’s biggest doubt in Kung Fu Panda was if Oogway was just a crazy old turtle after all. Oogway is this wise old turtle who seems to be floating in his own world, with his own theories of how the world works, and he was known as the greatest Kung Fu master in all of China but he was still super humble! So Po becomes Kung Fu Panda thanks to Master Shifu, who is a Red Panda, and a lot smaller than Po, but much much nastier when he wants to be. He is the polar opposite of his protege Po. Master Shifu believes in him and reminds him of his abilities every time Po needs reminding. If you don’t have one, that’s okay, find a friend who needs a Master Shifu and be one for them!