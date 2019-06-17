In Com Staff June 17 2019, 3.58 pm June 17 2019, 3.58 pm

The Men in Black are back! But it has a woman in it! This is Just talking brought to you by in.com. We ain’t complaining! Better one woman than none! The comic book first came out in the year 1990, with only three issues, and three more issues the following year, till it was adapted on screen. But they made some changes, and I think they were definitely for the better. They changed Agent J to an African-American, instead of a Caucasian man, and it’s probably the best decision they ever took to put Will Smith in it because I doubt anybody else as Agent J would have had the same effect. Apparently, he got the part because director Barry Sonnenfeld’s wife was a HUGE fan of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. We get that. And Tommy Lee Jones played Agent K, who had to mentor the crazy whimsical Agent J. Together they gave us some crazy shenanigans to laugh at! I’m sure the writers had ideas and visions for what they wanted to see on screen, and it only worked because Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith had great chemistry. So while a spin-off runs in theatres, let’s take a look at some other actors who had impressive bonds on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in Sholay

Yeh dostii... Hum nahin chodenge! Totally not weird that a really popular Bollywood song featured two men. Two of the biggest superstars of that era, in fact! These two were just out there doing regular friend things like riding around on a scooter and the sidecar, singing songs on the way to God knows where. And these two were great on screen together in Sholay because they were polar opposites. Where Amitabh was the quiet brooding one, Dharmender wasn’t shy to get drunk and go climb on a massive water tank and declare his love for a lady and blackmail her aunt into letting them be together! Where Amitabh was the quiet guy you could count on to be your wingman, Dharmender was the guy who’d just go out there and approach the girl he wants. Amitabh was cool and calculative and Dharmender was the impulsive guy who acted first and thought later. Together they are still one of the most iconic duos in Hindi cinema. It doesn’t matter Kitne Aadmi They. These two work.

Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho

Heart problems and love problems aside, Kal Ho Na Ho was also a little bit about friendship. A crazy, goofy, really fun friendship between Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan. The stuff that Kantaben’s nightmares are made of. Again, Saif and Shah Rukh were kinda opposites and relied on each other for what was missing in their lives. Shah Rukh knew he was dying, and needed some fun in life. Enter goofy, confused Saif Ali Khan! Saif didn’t know what he wanted in life, and Shah Rukh basically became his second dad and told him what was good for him. Yeah, dad zone, because “Confused in life? Don’t know what to do? Get married, beta! Everything will be alright!”

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in the Jump Street series

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill were such a riot in the Jump Street series. 21 Jump Street was the movie that started this crazy, whacky partnership, and it was as much as a challenge as it seemed fun for them because they had to act against type - act as students when they were fully grown adults. The sequel was equally hilarious, where the two played undercover cops who went back to college. Apart from being great friends on screen, they’re really thick even off of it. It’s like they hardly acted in these movies. When Jonah Hill, who wrote the movie, first called Channing Tatum with an idea for Jump Street, he said: “Hey listen, I have an idea for a terrible movie, do you wanna hear it?” If that’s what they think is terrible, we’ll have 10 more of the same movies, thank you!

Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan in Shanghai Noon/ Shanghai Knights

Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan gave us some really kickass movies! Because no matter how many times you watch Shanghai Knights or Shanghai Noon, you will never be bored! This is a total Buddy comedy where Jackie Chan plays a man from the Far East, who is from the Imperial guard in China, and Owen Wilson plays a cowboy, as American as a man can get. Together they travel across the land and try and save the world one person at a time. It’s a total guilty pleasure movie. It’s got everything you need to lift your spirits. Are you the kind that likes action? The kind who likes comedy? The kind who likes to see how men react in different situations? Well, you’ll find out about them all because Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan are really unpredictable! The first time you watched the movie, at least. They’re apparently reuniting to make Shanghai Dawn, but it keeps getting stalled. They don’t have to worry though. Nobody’ll think twice to go watch these two guys on screen together!

Ranveer Singh and Siddhanth Chaturvedi in Gully Boy

We know what’s up Ranveer Singh’s gully - a kickass friend like MC Sher! Gully Boy really was one of the most incredible Bollywood films to have ever been made of late. We watch the ups and downs in the life of Murad, his love story, career and family problems, but his friendship with MC Sher is what really changes his life. Right from telling him what rhythm is, to see him perform on a big stage, MC Sher is the best friend anybody could ask for! They’re so priceless together! Even amongst all the songs in the movie, the one with both of them, Mere Gully Mein, has by far the best video. What swag, what total rapper attitude both of them have together! Their chemistry is by far the best in recent times.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in Karan Arjun

Before they had this big fallout, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were great friends who went on to do a superhit movie together! Their biggest hit together was definitely Karan Arjun. This movie came out in 1995, and they’ve both got their separate ways, making a lot of senseless movies individually. But together in this one, they had a great chemistry going. The plot of this film is as Bollywood as it gets, with reincarnation, extreme emotions from a mother, love story and all that, but the story mainly revolves around long lost brothers reuniting after a whole Janam! The crazy plot, but Shah Rukh and Salman somehow take this predictable plot and make a great performance of it together. You can’t play loving brothers on the screen if you don’t like each other at least a little bit! They had their differences as they grew up, but I’m pretty sure they liked each other a lot when they made this movie. Or maybe they actually are really good actors!

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in Deewaar

Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor did a lot of movies together. And all of them were big hits! Movies like Silsila, which was very very high in emotion, and to this day has a lot of interest because they think it’s based on Amitabh Bachchan’s real life, what with Jaya Bachchan and Rekha being a part of the movie too. There was also Kabhie Kabhie, which had some really beautiful music. But even now, I think their best movie together is Deewaar. There were plenty of actors who were considered for these two lead roles initially. Shatrughan Sinha, Rajesh Khanna and all, but finally these two were cast and what a great job they did as brothers! Brothers who went on to be on the opposite sides of the fence of law. Much wow, such drama, so Bollywood!

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff are another iconic duo. They were also in a whole bunch of movies together, but one of the most intense movies they did together was Parinda. It came out in 1989 when Bollywood filmmakers thought the audiences were strong enough to digest a lot of fights and emotions and betrayal and revenge and what not! Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff play brothers in this one. Jackie is Kishan, the older brother who sacrifices his education and career and does gangster things so his younger brother Karan, played by Anil Kapoor, can study abroad and romance girls like nobody’s business. But things escalated very, very quickly in this movie. And through all of that, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff’s characters remain the most ideal brothers you could ever wish for on screen. Till death do them part.