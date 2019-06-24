Bollywood Justalkin Episode 76: From Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor to Taylor Swift and Kanye West, a look at some famous celebrity feuds

You need to calm down! Usually, the phrase is like adding fuel to the fire when someone’s angry. But when Taylor Swift says it, anybody would just shut up and listen! This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Taylor Swift dropped a bomb new video a few days back. It’s called “You need to calm down”. The video is really quirky. Taylor Swift addresses the issues of homophobia and that whoever has it just needs to calm down! It’s in a really nice trailer park and features a whole bunch of people who are spokespeople for the LGBTQ community. If you watch the video, you’ll see Ellen DeGeneres making an appearance, but it doesn’t end there! Towards the end of the video, you’ll see this person and you’ll wonder if it’s true but it is. It IS Katy Perry! Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have had one of the longest standing feuds in entertainment. Taylor Swift did a tell-all interview once where she said she didn’t know if Katy Perry had a problem with her or not, it was always a grey area, but then she realised they were enemies when it all became about business, where she blamed Perry for trying to sabotage an entire arena tour. Taylor was shocked about them being enemies because it wasn’t even about boys, but then they both used to date, John Mayer. And yeah, bad blood actually went on to become a Taylor Swift song. A lot of people got involved in this beef that kept going on between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift - including Nicki Minaj and Calvin Harris! And just when we were wondering how far they’d go, they got together for a good cause! Let’s take a look at some other celebrities who put their differences aside after lots and lots of disagreements!

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan created two different communities. People had to pick between the Baadshah and Bhai! So when they started off, they actually did successful movies together, like Karan Arjun, and they also did appearances in each other’s movies, like remember Sallu’s extended guest appearance in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Poor guy though, he didn’t get a big role, and he didn’t even get the girl! Anyway, apparently, these two men had a fight over a girl. Some reports say it started off at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party. Both Shah Rukh and Salman refused to say anything right after the party, but nobody wanted to leave them alone after that! There were hundreds of headlines always speculating why these two were avoiding each other when all they were doing was minding their own business. Anyway, this guy Baba Siddiqui hosted an Iftar party and both of them attended it. If anything can bring two people together, it must be food! And after that one brief appearance together, where that one picture went viral, they made an appearance together again at Arpita Khan’s wedding. This time that picture went way more viral than the wedding itself! Not sure Arpita Khan would’ve wanted that as the bride, but hey, all’s well that ends well! Salman Khan appeared in Shah Rukh’s Zero and just shut up everybody for good.

Jaya Bachchan and Rekha

You can understand if there’s healthy competition between two women in the entertainment industry. Jaya Bhaduri and Rekha were both trying to make their mark on the silver screen. Trying out new roles, trying to give each role their best, but suddenly, when it became about a guy, things got really ugly. And not just because of these two, it’s because news like this sells and sometimes Page 3 might hold a lot more speculation and a lot less reporting! After Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan got married, there were all sorts of theories flying around about how Big B and Rekha were still thick, and how Rekha wore a Sindhoor for him because she mentally belonged to him and everything. I wish they were just left alone because so what! But man oh man when Jaya Bachchan and Rekha decided to let bygones be bygones, and hugged and spoke to each other and smiled very nicely at an award ceremony, they put the past behind them, became friends, and most importantly they shut all the wagging tongues. Also, think about it, they’re really beautiful and all, but they’re really old! How long can you hold a grudge!

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone provided the gossip mills with a lot of material over the years! Now Sonam Kapoor has never held back from giving out snarky comments. She’s said things like bad looking people, are assumed to be good actors. Who says things like that! She’s like one of those mean girls from a catty High School movie! But yeah, she’s always made her problem with Deepika Padukone quite vocal. It doesn’t help that they both dated Ranbir Kapoor. He moves from one girl to the next faster than he has hit films, but these girls don’t learn! So after years and years of having disagreements and making snide remarks, they finally extended a virtual peace flag to each other. Sonam Kapoor, the self-declared fashionista, posted a picture of Deepika Padukone on her Instagram, and DP in return, commented on Sonam Kapoor’s picture when she was promoting Veere Di Wedding and said she couldn’t wait to watch the film! Seems like they’re okay now. Well, abhi toh party shuru hui hai!

Farah Khan and Akshay and Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan is a born mommy! She’s a mom to triplets, but even otherwise, seems like she loves telling people what to do. She never gets out of her mom zone. And looked like even commercially hit heroes like Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh didn’t have a problem with that. She’s directed both of them in films. So what happened was, Farah and Shah Rukh had a fallout, because of Farah’s husband Shirish Kunder. When Ra One released, Kunder tweeted things like, “I just heard a 150 crore firework fizzle”. I mean, anybody would be pissed off at something like that! And after an altercation, Farah was like, no way, I will never work with this husband-man-handler again! And then although she wrote “Tees Maar Khan” with Shah Rukh in mind, she wasn’t talking to him, so she made the movie with Akshay Kumar. And because of that, he got pissed off with her because he was having a great streak and she ruined it for him! So one event led to another and everyone ended up fighting with each other, till they decided that they’re all people who make crores and crores of rupees in Bollywood! It won’t do to fight!

Kanye West and Taylor Swift

If you can’t take it easy, take it Yeezy! That’s what Kanye West probably says to himself every morning as he wakes up. So this one time at the VMAs, in 2009 to be precise, Taylor Swift was living her dream, giving her acceptance speech for winning the ‘Best Music Video’ award, when halfway through her speech she realised she had to share the stage with a very unwelcome guest. Kanye West! He interrupted her speech, made her feel terrible for beating Beyonce, and she apparently went off stage in tears! Then they wrote songs taking digs at each other, they had Twitter fights, they involved other people in their fights, and then things took a turn. It looked like they were bored of fighting, so they slowly started taking steps to erase all the Bad Blood they’d created for themselves. Kim Kardashian attended a Taylor Swift concert, Taylor sent flowers to Kanye, and just when everyone was like “Wow, look, everything’s so rosy in their lives!” they went and started fighting again. Kanye released a nasty song, said Taylor gave him permission to go ahead and use her name, Taylor said no, she never did, and the sudden BFFs went back to being sudden frenemies!

Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor

Debbie Reynolds and Elizabeth Taylor were probably two of the biggest leading ladies Hollywood had ever seen when they were in their heydey. Debbie Reynolds was America’s sweetheart! She was married to Eddie Fisher, with whom she had a daughter. Yes, you know the daughter. She grew up to play Princess Leia! But when Elizabeth Taylor and Eddie Fisher decided they like each other, it causes the biggest scandal in Hollywood! Mainly because Elizabeth and Debbie had actually been friends before this. They even studied together when they were on sets on shoot days. Debbie and Elizabeth went seven whole years without talking to each other. Then suddenly one day, when Debbie Reynolds was about to board a cruise liner to London, she realised Elizabeth Taylor was gonna be on the same one. What do you do when you’re at Sea with someone you used to be friends with but don’t really like anymore? Go back to being friends.

Jay Leno and David Letterman

So. What did Johnny Carson have to do with Jay Leno and David Letterman’s feud? Everything! So way back in 1991, Johnny Carson retired from his post as the host of the Tonight Show on NBC. He was one of the most popular hosts of the tonight show! He’s still referred to as one of the legends of late night television. While he was living his life making Tv interesting for people after a long day, David Letterman tried to do the same on the Late Night Show on the same network. So everyone assumed he’d replace Johnny Carson. And suddenly, Carson himself announced that Jay Leno would take over from him. That’s when the feud started. But yeah, they just ended up becoming competitors! There are rumours that the feud is a rumour. They went on to poke fun at each other, on a Superbowl commercial. Well, if they were comfortable enough to be on screen together, things must be fine!