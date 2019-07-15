Bollywood Justalkin Episode 82: From Baar Baar Dekho to Back To The Future, movies that dealt with alternative realities

‘Yesterday, all my troubles seemed so far away’. Well, it does. Till we grow up. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com. Danny Boyle seems to have a soft corner for India. After Slumdog Millionaire, he has now cast Himesh Patel, an Indian origin actor, as the lead in his new movie ‘Yesterday’. The protagonist somehow finds himself in a world where nobody has heard of the Beatles or their music. All of us might not know all of their songs, but if you listen to ‘Na, na na na nanana,’ anywhere in the world, is there even the slightest chance that you won’t join in? I think not. Jack Malik, the character that Patel plays, performs the Beatles’ songs and everyone thinks it’s his! I mean, what would the Indian version of it be. That we would suddenly wake up one day and discover that nobody has heard of Anu Malik? That’s alright I guess, you can still listen to the music he’s been “inspired” from. ‘Yesterday’ is a great way to tell a story about a band. Because when it’s a biopic, it’s great. You get to sing along to all the music of the band in question, as loudly as you like in a movie hall. But it’s great when the music is tied to a story and whatever twists and turns the story takes, the music is perfectly in sync! Like Mamma Mia for ABBA. It’s the same with ‘Yesterday’, the guy finds himself in a world without the Beatles music and they found the perfect tracks to go along with the storyline. One of the most important things they had to do, was to get permission from the Beatles, and in the case of some members, their widows. Ringo Starr apparently said “lovely!”, which we all know is how the British respond to anything! From a movie about them, to what their tea tastes like. They had to find the right actor. Himesh Patel really did well, and Danny Boyle thought he had a lot of soul in his voice. Now that was also out of the way. They had to find someone who could take the film to the next level, and Ed Sheeran said he’d come on board. He also said he’d do some music along with the Beatles' stuff so that worked out pretty well overall if you ask me. It’s really great when they play around with time frames. We’ve seen movies about time machines and parallel realities. So the more twists we have, the better it is for us to think about that idea again. So here are a few other films that play around with the concept of time, and parallel realities.

Inception

Talk about parallel universes and you have had to include this Christopher Nolan masterpiece. I got around to watching it a little late. I had already heard whatever I needed about this film and wondered if I should even watch it. But yes. One should. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a professional thief who enters people’s subconscious and steals information. He wasn’t even the best part of this movie. The other members of the cast are equally incredible. It has Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, Ellen Page, Ken Watanabe, Michael Caine; it’s like Christopher Nolan told the best people to set their time aside for his film. And who in their right mind would refuse! Nolan had this idea for at least 10 years, but when he went to Warner Brothers with this idea, they told him he needed more experience. He directed Batman Begins and The Dark Knight. After a streak like that, who would oppose any idea Nolan had? So he went on, made that film, and at the end, he left us hanging.

Back to the future

How could you not watch a film when it’s got such an intriguing title! This movie didn’t come out at the time of Instagram and YouTube. So you actually had to watch a film, not watch hundreds of interviews to make up your mind beforehand. Bob Gale, the writer, and producer, actually thought of the concept when he went home to his parent’s house and discovered a yearbook with his dad’s picture in it, and it made him wonder if he would actually want to be friends with the younger version of his dad. Because that’s what the movie is about. This kid goes back in time from 1985 to 1955 and has to make sure his parents meet each other before he comes back to the future. Or he wouldn’t exist. He got that brainwave just by looking at his father’s yearbook! So the next time you think your parents are calling you too much, think again. They’re probably giving you an idea for a hit movie script!

Action Replayy

They say it’s loosely based on ‘Back to the Future’, but I think it’s heavily influenced by the film. It stars Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai in the lead role, they play a couple who isn’t too in love, and they have a son played by Aditya Roy Kapur, and he has to go back in time and make sure his parents fall in love again. Sound similar to Back to the Future? It is! The movie didn’t do too well though. Except they still went all Bollywood on it, and involved some other characters and love triangles, added some song and dance. Honestly, the only song even worth remembering is Zor Ka Jhatka. Daler Mehndi came back full power with this one! Before he disappeared for a bit again.

Baar Baar Dekho

Siddharth Malhotra plays a math professor, Katrina Kaif plays his childhood sweetheart, he discovers that he’s skeptical about marriage, and calls it off, then he travels to the future and back and realizes that all one needs is love. Or something to that effect, except you’ll forget what they were really going for because of all the extra drama. The movie didn’t too well. I think, personally, it was because of the actors. They first wanted Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone to be in it, both of them refused, even Anushka Sharma said no, they had to make do with Siddharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif, who are honestly only better actors compared to cardboard boxes. But acting skills aside, what are those abs that Katrina Kaif is flaunting! Unfortunately, because this movie needed a little more acting, a little less dancing, it didn’t work.

Love Story 2050

How long has it been since you even thought about this film? Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra are in the lead roles. Harman plays Karan Malhotra, and Priyanka plays a girl named Sana, Sana dies, Karan goes to the future to bring her back, he finds a similar looking girl named Zeishah, and although her personality is nothing her previous incarnation, he still convinces her that they belong together. And she goes back in time with him. And all of Sana’s friends and relatives are overjoyed that Sana’s back! That’s it! Someone dies, a look-alike comes along and that’s replacement enough. Harman Baweja’s dad directed the film. Harman Baweja’s mother produced the film. Harman Baweja’s sister made a painting and they said Priyanka’s character from 2050 was inspired by that painting. Taran Adarsh, the film critic, said Harman Baweja was the flavour of the season and that he’d have a long stay in Bollywood. We’ll remember that when we watch Harman Baweja’s next hit Bollywood film. In 2050.

The Time Traveller’s Wife

Eric Bana plays a man who can time travel but has no control over it, and Rachel McAdams plays his wife. Who has to deal with this guy popping back and forth in time. The book was alright. But I have no idea how they could chronologically make it easy to watch as a movie. Even makeup must have been a nightmare once they figured out the screenplay. Because who knew if it was gonna be the younger or older version of Eric Bana on set that day! But they pulled it off. The production company, ironically, was Plan B Entertainment, which Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston used to own. If Brad Pitt could time travel maybe, he’d have Jennifer Aniston for his wife now! The release was slightly delayed because of Eric Bana’s involvement with Star Trek. Funnily enough, he also plays a time traveller in that one! Two big movies in one year! I think Bana was quite happy being in the present back then!

Kate and Leopold

One of those films that make you want to believe in true love and all the sappy emotions that come with it. And in the middle of all of that, they also throw in some time travel madness. Hugh Jackman plays a Duke who travels back in time, and Meg Ryan plays a woman who goes back in time because she was meant to be there. And somehow, elevators play a part in this whole drama! But there were also quite a few inaccuracies in the plot. They’re all to do with the references in this movie to titles and music and film. Apparently, all the ones these guys decided to talk about were entirely off in terms of time. A movie about time travel but more than time portals, it seemed to have loopholes. It’s still on the top of the list of science fiction romances!

The Butterfly Effect

A dark film overall. It stars Ashton Kutcher as this guy who can travel back and forth in time. His younger self has blackouts, and he discovers that’s the time when his older self would occupy his younger body. Now every time someone blacks out after a few drinks they’ll probably think it was their future self doing that... But the movie talks about how every little thing you do is part of a bigger scheme of things and it can change your future to many different alternatives. The only good part about this film seems to be Ashton Kutcher because nobody has found something nice to say about this film otherwise! That didn’t stop them from making the Butterfly Effect 2. Or Butterfly Effect 3!

A lot of films seriously make you wish for time travel. So you could travel back in time and decide not to watch that film and give up a few hours. Remember you don’t have that power, and pick those films wisely. This is Justalkin brought to you by in.com.