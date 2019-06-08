Ranjini Maitra June 08 2019, 12.02 am June 08 2019, 12.02 am

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's Kaabil rolled out in Indian theatres in December in 2017. A clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Raees couldn't harp on the film's growth and it eventually ended up earning nearly Rs 120 crore. Hence, when we heard that the Sanjay Gupta directorial was getting a release in China, we looked forward to the Chinese audience receiving it as they did to many other Bollywood films. Doesn't look like that's happening, though.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write that the film received a 'shockingly low' collection in the first two days and stood with merely Rs 9.9 crores. Given the star power as well the reaction it received back home, Kaabil's collections actually look low.

#Kaabil has a shockingly low start in #China... Needs to score big numbers [from Fri to Sun] for a satisfactory *extended* weekend total... Wed $ 0.48 mn, Thu $ 0.66 mn. Total: $ 1.31 million [₹ 9.09 cr]. Includes previews held earlier. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2019

There was no dearth of promotions, though. The fans welcomed Hrithik and Yami with great enthusiasm and they were flooded for requests with selfies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Dubey (@iheartyami) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

In one video, we even saw the two actors learning new dance steps from a Chinese fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Dubey (@iheartyami) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:24pm PDT

In another, during the film's screening, a fan got up and sang a Hindi track (Pani Da from Yami's Vicky Donor), leaving both Hrithik and Yami overwhelmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Dubey (@iheartyami) on Jun 3, 2019 at 8:33pm PDT

And then, they also had to perform Hrithik's Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook-step.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prakash Dubey (@iheartyami) on Jun 2, 2019 at 8:20pm PDT

The madness is visible, but doesn't look like fans headed to the theatres in actuality to show the love!