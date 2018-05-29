Kaala Karikaalan trailer: Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar are up against each other and we can’t keep calm

After Kabali, Rajinikanth and director Pa. Ranjith are coming back together with the film Kaala. It is a Tamil film, but will be dubbed in Hindi. The Hindi version of the film is titled as Kaala Karikaalan, and the trailer of the movie is out now. Apart from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer clearly showcases that Rajinikanth and Nana Patekar are pitted against each other in the movie, and we can’t keep calm. Two powerhouse performers in one movie, this one is surely going to be an interesting watch.

Like every Rajinikanth movie, this one too looks like a perfect masala entertainer. Though it is originally made in Tamil, the Hindi version is also expected to do well thanks to the superstar’s pan India appeal. Even the presence of Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi would help the film to grab more eyeballs.

Earlier, Kaala Karikaalan was slated to hit the screens on Eid this year. It was supposed to clash with Salman Khan-starrer Race 3, but later it was preponed to 7June. An Eid release would have given the film a boost at the box office, but we are sure Rajinikanth doesn’t need a public holiday to get moviegoers to theatres.