Kaala Review: Twitter is divided over Rajinikanth's latest release

After a lot efforts, Rajinikanth's Kaala has finally made it to the big screen. The film that got embroiled in tons of controversies right before its release had a tough time to see the light of the day. But the Thailava has made it spreading his magic all over yet again.

However, it looks like Twitter is divided on the film. While some are in love with Rajinikanth, of course the die-hard fans fall in this category, quite a few of them are disappointed with this epic tale of Kaala. The film that also features Nana Patekar has left Twitter rolling over this epic amalgamation of two fabulous actors.

Check out some Twitter reactions here:

Watching a good movie will leave some thoughts about it for sometime..!! But #Kaala will leave thoughts for days & weeks to come..!! Difficult to come out of it! A perfect #Rajinikanth treat..!! Ranjith proved, he can use #Rajni better than director Sankar #Kaala #Kaalareview — thamizhan (@thamizh46033421) June 6, 2018

#kaala Finished premiere in Dubai... One of the best movies of Rajinikanth... Perfect for age n style n Mass... Amazing bgm and cinematography and Nana patekar amazing... Depiction of what exactly went wrong in sterlite protests #kaalareview — sandeep (@goforsandeep85) June 6, 2018

#KaalaReview disappointing. I was expecting more from. The story is not so strong. — Debarupa Palit (@ipalitDebarupa) June 7, 2018

Considering the fan following that Rajinikanth enjoys, it's surprising to see so many people bashing the film.

But Thailava, always rocks, we believe!