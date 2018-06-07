home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Kaala Review: Twitter is divided over Rajinikanth's latest release

Kaala Review: Twitter is divided over Rajinikanth's latest release

First published: June 07, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Updated: June 07, 2018 12:48 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

After a lot efforts, Rajinikanth's Kaala has finally made it to the big screen. The film that got embroiled in tons of controversies right before its release had a tough time to see the light of the day. But the Thailava has made it spreading his magic all over yet again.

However, it looks like Twitter is divided on the film. While some are in love with Rajinikanth, of course the die-hard fans fall in this category, quite a few of them are disappointed with this epic tale of Kaala. The film that also features Nana Patekar has left Twitter rolling over this epic amalgamation of two fabulous actors.

Check out some Twitter reactions here:

Considering the fan following that Rajinikanth enjoys, it's surprising to see so many people bashing the film.

But Thailava, always rocks, we believe!

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Kaala #movie #Nana Patekar #photos #Rajinikanth #Review #Thalaiva #Twitter

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All