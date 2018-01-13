Kaalakaandi actor Deepak Dobriyal recounts a time when he was refused films

Deepak Dobriyal is a significant face in the film industry today but the actor remembers a time in his life when he was asked to work for free and was shown a lot of “arrogance” by big production houses. Dobriyal, who is well-known for playing the hilarious Pappiji in Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu series, has starred in prominent films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hindi Medium and Lucknow Central.

The actor, however, says things used to be different five years ago. "I had said no to a lot of producers and directors in the last four-five years. At some places there was attitude problem or monetary issues. There was this arrogance that 'we are giving you mileage, a big banner, we won't pay you.' These things were negative but somehow they had a positive effect (on me)," said Deepak in an interview with PTI. Deepak’s turning point has been great as some of the production houses which were earlier not too keen to hire him, have come back.

His latest film, Kaalakaandi - a black comedy – released on Friday. The film stars Saif Ali Khan and narrates the story of six people from different parts of Mumbai and how the lives of these strangers intersect in a short span of 12 hours. The 42-year-old actor is commended for his great comic timing but Deepak is bothered by the emphasis of making people laugh just for the sake of it.

"People have made comedy a gag and left the story behind. Even if you look at the time of Charlie Chaplin and what he did, he infused life experiences in gags. So his gags were films in themselves because they had a story. But today we don't see that. The pressure to make people laugh shouldn't be there. You should not try to make everyone in the theatre laugh. Tell a story, keep strong characters, and then see the magic," he adds.​