Kaalakaandi film review: Saif Ali Khan gets a thumbs up from both critics and fans

Kaalakaandi, one of the most anticipated releases of 2018, released in theaters today. The dark comedy is directed and written by debutant director Akshat Verma who previously wrote the 2011 sleeper hit Delhi Belly starring Imran Khan. From humorous punchlines to a dependable cast like Deepak Dobriyal, Akshay Oberoi, Kunal Roy Kapur and Vijay Raaz, Kaalakaandi boasts multiple offerings. And so far the movie has managed to generate good reviews. Now this calls for a celebration for Saif Ali Khan as the Nawab has managed to impress critics after a long time. His last two releases in 2017, Chef and Rangoon, were heavily panned by critics. The movies didn’t even do justice to its producers! Well, not this time. Though it is too early to comment on Kaalakaandi’s box office performance, Saif has definitely clinched gold in the first round.

Nandini Ramnath of Scroll said, “Verma’s handling of the brush between Sheela and Khan’s character is skillful and sensitive while also being very funny. This strand has all the fun bits, the best lines, and the wild times that are absent from the other sub-plots. Angad’s story has its temperature-raising moments that are soon doused by conventional sentimentality.”

She also added, “Verma’s best writing is reserved for Saif Ali Khan’s character. The actor has been on a roll since Rangoon in 2017, but he has had the misfortune of featuring in movies that cannot keep up with his reinvigorated streak of brilliance. In Kaalakaandi, Khan moves smoothly between behaviour that is outrageous and touching, delivers whacky lines with aplomb, and conveys the movie’s desired madcap quality without a trace of self-consciousness.”

In fact, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has also praised the movie and said that actor Saif Ali Khan's performance in the film was "outstanding". Twitterati were also keeping a similar opinion. Check out these tweets!

Saif Ali Khan is in great form and while all other actors deliver a commendable performance, it's Saif's moments with transgender sex worker Sheela that'll sort of stay with you. #Kaalakaandi — Kriti Tulsiani (@sleepingpsyche2) January 12, 2018

And the movie comes to an end here. Unexpected climax. Hilarious!! Get ready for some mad dancing by #SaifAliKhan to top it all.

Artistic, abstract and a meaningful film. Must watch!@KaalakaandiFilm @cinestaanfilmco #Kaalakaandi — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) January 12, 2018

Interval.

First Half of the Movie looks Interesting. Full of LOLs and ROFLs

Great to see Pappi Bhaiya ( @deepakdobriyal ) and #VijayRaaz in the film

Not to forget #SaifAliKhan and Akshay Verma have literally outperformed. #KaalaKaandi — RJ Shonali (@RjShonalii) January 12, 2018

#Kaalakaandi can only be watched for Saif Ali Khan. Rest there is nothing in it. The three parallel stories connect irrationally and individually also they don't make sense.

Final rating - 1/5 star

It won't go above 14-15 crores — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) January 12, 2018

Some interesting life lessons by #SaifAliKhan in #Kaalakaandi

And here's a shout out to @sobhitaD , variety of emotions expressed well.@KaalakaandiFilm @cinestaanfilmco — Chetna Kapoor (@chetnak92) January 12, 2018