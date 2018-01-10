Kaalakaandi’s title track is loaded with spunk and high spirits

Just two days to go before the film’s release and Kaalakaandi’s title track is finally here. It is guaranteed to make you forget your mid-week blues. The quirky, poppy number sung by Shashwat Sachdev, Vivek Hariharan, Romy & Arun Kamath is upbeat and is sure to get your feet tapping.

The video is engaging and starts with Saif Ali Khan popping a pill during a party. All hell breaks out when a visibly stoned Saif zips about town and talks to strangers. The Kaalakaandi song sets the tone for the movie giving fans a glimpse into Saif’s don’t-care attitude as his character lives out his last few days on the planet. The visuals are highly borrowed from the trailer but enhance the song appropriately. The song is loaded with high-spirited dialogues teamed with extreme madness of a drunken night.

'Kaalakaandi' is said to be a dark comedy and the frequent moments of fun mixed with shots of people with guns allows fans a peak into the storyline. According to writer-director Akshat Verma, 'Kaalakaandi' revolves around the theme of “who people are when no one is looking.”

Keeping that in mind, the video goes on to show a hallucinating Saif wreaking havoc across town. After a hard day’s work, a peppy track like Kaalakaandi can really lift up your spirits.

You might get the feels of Delhi-Belly when you look at it, but that’s not a surprise considering Akshat Verma has helmed the project. The trippy film is set to hit the theatres on January 12.