Antara Kashyap June 11 2019, 5.49 pm June 11 2019, 5.49 pm

In a recent interview, director Kabir Khan who worked with veteran actor Girish Karnad on Ek Tha Tiger fondly remembered the actor after he passed away on Monday. The director recalls following Karnad's cinematic work from a very young age and later growing to admire him as an intellectual who held strong opinions on various socio-political issues. The actor and playwright also helped Khan polish his scripts and gave various inputs to him to improve. The actor also talked about his uncle, who was one of the cadets of Azad Hind Fauj, which helped fine-tune Khan's web series The Forgotten Army.

The director shares why he wanted to work with Karnad in Ek Tha Tiger, "When I was making Ek Tha Tiger (2012), I thought of casting actors who weren’t from that world (commercial cinema). The idea was to create a new world around Salman Khan with them. So, I reached out to Girish sir. He was very gracious and came on board". Adding to this, he shared his experience working with the actor, "I had the privilege of shooting with him in various cities such as Mumbai, Dublin, and Istanbul. In Dublin and Istanbul especially, I used to just sit and chat with him on various subjects. His health was fine at that time. We even used to go on long walks. It was sometime after that his health started deteriorating." It was during this period that the two interacted about the aforementioned web series.

The director mourned the loss of the legendary actor by remembering how he was the man who never held back. "Girish sir was a giant in the theatre world. I watched a production of his play Tughlaq when I was living in Delhi. It is one of the most definitive plays of Indian theatre. His contribution to cinema and theatre is immense but he was also a pillar of social justice, speaking about issues he felt about. In the last few years, he spoke out strongly on the need to preserve India’s social and secular fabric. He was brave and never held back his views. It is rare to come across someone like him in the world of cinema. That is our biggest loss and should be mourned about," he said in the interview.

Director Kabir Khan is currently on the shoot of his film '83 in London. The film is about India's win in the 1983 World Cup. The film will star Ranveer Singh, Saqib Saleem, Harry Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathy amongst others.