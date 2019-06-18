Ranjini Maitra June 18 2019, 8.14 pm June 18 2019, 8.14 pm

With a diverse range of films such as Haider, Udta Punjab, Kaminey, and the latest Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's filmography is quite enviable. In Kabir Singh, which happens to the Hindi remake of the Telugu super hit Arjun Reddy, Shahid plays an angry, young high-functioning alcoholic. It takes an actor a lot of effort to bring life to negative traits and vulnerabilities of a character, and this isn't the first time that Shahid is playing an imperfect character.

While he thinks no other actor could play such characters, Shahid also credits father (actor) Pankaj Kapoor for the same. "Nobody else had the guts to play these characters. Maybe because I am my father's son, I felt the need to play such flawed characters," he told PTI in an interview. In Udta Punjab, he played a drug addict. In Kaminey, he had a double role to play, with his two roles being drastically different from one another. In Badmaash Company, he played a conman. That's a lot of diversity.

View this post on Instagram Aaj ka 👀 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 18, 2019 at 4:59am PDT

Shahid, who looks forward to playing characters with enough density, had to undergo extensive preparation for Kabir Singh. This included him losing 14 kg of weight. "I like playing characters who have enough meat in them so that you can feel insecure and feel the need to up your game or raise the bar for yourself to be able to achieve them. And then, I have some blood of my father. I have grown up watching those movies and performances. I wanted to look boyish for the younger portions but I didn’t want a perfect chiselled body because that is not how college-going boys look. The look was achieved more through the diet and not so much in the gym. Now putting back weight again is so damn difficult,” he said in an earlier interview.

The film, starring Kiara Advani as the leading lady, will hit the theatres on 21st June.