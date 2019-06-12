Abhishek Singh June 13 2019, 12.07 am June 13 2019, 12.07 am

Remake films are the current trend in Bollywood and one of the most awaited films of this year Kabir Singh is all set to hit the screen soon. Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead, the film is the official remake of hit Tollywood film Arjun Reddy. The two actors will be seen sharing screen space for the first time and their on-screen chemistry has been received well by the audiences. Kiara recently shared details of her real-life boyfriend.

When we asked the actor when she had her first boyfriend, this is what she had to say. "I had my first boyfriend when I was sixteen and I was in the tenth standard. We broke up because I was in the tenth standard and my mom got to know about him and she shouted at me saying how can I have a boyfriend in the tenth standard? She told me to cut off ties with him and asked to call off the relationship. I told my mom I have broken up with him but we didn't and we continue to see each other," and laughed.