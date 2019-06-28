Priyanka Kaul June 28 2019, 9.40 pm June 28 2019, 9.40 pm

Looks like Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Kabir Singh has refused to let go of the controversies. Although, despite the movie having received flak on the social media for its ‘lynching misogyny’ and glorifying abusive relationships, the movie has already entered the 100 crore club. While the debates on the depiction of women were rife, the actor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar had defended the character.

And now, it’s his mother who has come to the rescue. Mother Neelima Azeem has defended the problematic role of the character saying, those are the ones who actually stand out. She was quoted as speaking to Mid-Day, “Actors have the freedom to play morally controversial characters because they make for meaty roles. Tomorrow, if you play a psychopathic serial killer, will everybody watching the movie become one? Dilip (Kumar) and Rajesh Khanna played grey roles in Amar and Red Rose. Are you suggesting that every grey role be scrapped?”

She added, “In Hollywood, actors have won Oscars for characters like these. If we can’t make such movies, then we will have to scrap films like Marlon Brando’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Godfather and Heath Ledger’s Joker (The Dark Knight). One needs to understand that it is a story and not a lecture on morality.”

Neelima Azeem is of the argument that the movie should be taken as a cautionary tale of sorts as it is because of the protagonist’s own nature and temperament that he suffers in life.

Her argument is "It is a hard-hitting film, and shows [the protagonist's] arc — he changes from the [brash] student at the university to the one who returns home after his grandmother's demise. He suffers because of his attitude. The film is not glorifying the character. Instead, it warns you against becoming like Kabir Singh."

About the controversial rape scenes, she said that the actor was going to rape her in “the dark” but realises his folly as soon as the “light comes” on.