Priyanka Kaul June 15 2019, 5.01 pm June 15 2019, 5.01 pm

One of the most versatile actors of Bollywood is at it again with his upcoming movie Kabir Singh. A remake of the hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, the movie has already garnered quite a buzz as comparisons between the two started. From the acting to the shots, various similarities have been drawn between Shahid and Vijay Deverakonda, who starred in the Telugu version. So, we asked him a question on one of the similarities.

In an exclusive interview to in.com, Shahid was asked about the red couch, which is a common sight in both Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh. The actor had this to say on this, “There are certain things that the filmmaker has very passionately felt about. So, the colour red is something he has used thematically. Even when you see the shot where the door opens and you see Kabir for the first time, there’s a red cigarette in his mouth. It is the only shot in the whole film where he has a red cigarette. And if you look even more closely there’s a red lighter Kabir always uses and then there’s the red couch. It is what it is.”

The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original version and thus we know what Shahid is talking about.

Vijay Deverakonda on these comparisons had said, "My dear friend Sandeep, who directed me in Arjun Reddy, is now done with his Hindi remake, and I can't wait to see how it has turned out. Knowing Sandeep, he has probably altered the original script - amazing as it was - to begin on an exciting, new note."

The actor also wishes Shahid all the best and wants his film to be a hit as he said, "I've known Shahid to be a good actor since Ishq Vishq and I'm sure he's done an exceptional job in Kabir Singh too. I want the film to be a massive blockbuster.”

The movie hits the screen on June 21, 2019.

Catch Kabir Singh’s official trailer here: