Divya Ramnani June 22 2019, 2.30 pm June 22 2019, 2.30 pm

Fans of Vijay Deverakonda weren’t really pleased with the idea of a remake to his cult film, Arjun Reddy. Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor was zeroed to step into his shoes and, as soon as his first glimpse from the film was unveiled, all the unimpressed fans went through a change of mind. Well, Shahid’s super rugged look and a drastic physical transformation worked wonders for the film, and the actor received a lot of acclamation. Kabir Singh made it to the big screens on June 21, and while there have been a mixed set of reviews, fans couldn’t stop raving praises over his rebellious avatar.

Now, Kabir Singh’s first-day box office collection reports are out and, as a result of Shahid’s applaud worthy efforts, the film has emerged as his career’s biggest opener. According to the Box Office of India, Kabir Singh has raked in a whopping 20 crores on its first day, which makes it the third highest opening day of the year after Salman Khan’s Bharat and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari. Reports added that footfalls of Kabir Singh’s day 1 are higher than that of Kesari, Simmba and Kalank. Well, Shahid’s last big opener was Padmaavat, which also starred Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Needless to say, Kabir Singh has managed to sail, majorly due to Shahid’s remarkable performance, despite mixed reviews.

A while ago, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram and thanked fans for showering all the love over Kabir Singh. Check out his post here:

View this post on Instagram Thank you for the overwhelming love. #kabirsingh A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 22, 2019 at 1:09am PDT

Talking about Kabir Singh’s successful run at the theatres across India, trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in his video said, “The film is rocking at the box office since early Friday morning. From east to west and north to south -- the film has done really well across all centres. The evening trends suggest the film's business has multiplied across the country.”