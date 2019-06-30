Kabir Singh box office: Shahid Kapoor's film has accumulated more wealth in it's second week

Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 4.28 pm June 30 2019, 4.28 pm

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh entered the 100 crore club last week and this week, it is going to break another huge record. On its second Saturday at the box office, the film grossed about Rs 17 crore increasing its total net worth to Rs 162 crore. There has been a 40% jump in ticket sales during the course of the week. The film is now the third highest grosser of the year. However, at its current success rate, Kabir Singh might soon overtake Bharat to be the highest grossing film of 2019.

According to Box Office India, the film is at a pace that can overtake the business of Padmaavat as well. The film will soon be worth around Rs 280 crore net. The only hindrance Kabir Singh can face is India's World Cup matches against England and Bangladesh. The film will probably cross Rs 175 crore over the weekend if Sunday's India vs England match doesn't prove to be a hindrance.

Another important film on the run is Anubhav Sinha's Article 15 featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. According to reports by Box Office India, the film has experienced a 60% jump on the weekend. It has been able to accumulate revenue in the 7.25 to 7.5 crores net range. The film's business might be derailed by Sunday's match but will still do good business over the next week at the box office.